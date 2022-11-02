Solinteg is offering five versions of its new three-phase hybrid inverters, with nominal power ranging from 25 kW to 50 kW, an efficiency rating of 98.8%, a European efficiency of 98.3%, and up to 4 MPPTs.Solinteg has unveiled a new three-phase hybrid inverter line for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. It said the extension to the Integ M series is compact and easy to install. The inverters have a PV input current of up to 30 A. "With strong parallel operation properties, its system power range covers from 25 to 500kW, which can meet up to 2 MWh C&I PV storage system capacity requirements," ...

