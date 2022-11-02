AMSilk Invited to Participate in VISION 2045 Summit

Leaders from across the world will convene at VISION 2045 Summit which takes place alongside COP27 (the U.N. Climate Change Conference) in November

AMSilk will be attending and participating in a panel discussion at the Vision 2045 Summit on 'Commerce and Industry: What's Next?'

MUNICH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), a world leader in supplying innovative high-performance bio-based silk materials, announces its participation at the VISION 2045 Summit, which will take place alongside the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, COP27.

The VISION 2045 Summit, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 7-9 November, brings together industry leaders and pioneers to discuss the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. With its focus on sustainability, the VISION 2045 Summit aims to positively impact the future of our planet through a series of groundbreaking panel discussions in the political, economic and social areas.

AMSilk will be participating in the Summit's 'Commerce and Industry: What's Next?' panel, where Chief Executive Officer, Ulrich Scherbel will interact with other industry leaders, including MFL and Progress Werk Oberkirch, as well as UN Representatives whose goal is to strengthen global trade relationships and partnerships in the industry to build high-quality, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure and promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization.

Industry's heavy reliance on fossil carbon and pollution from microplastics, are among the biggest threats to the environment. Sustainability is at the heart of AMSilk's vision with an environmentally friendly product portfolio and manufacturing process. As the world's first industrial supplier of smart biotech silk materials, AMSilk is creating material solutions for everyday use by using structural proteins to produce vegan, fully biodegradable products from plant-based raw materials and microplastic free; AMSilk's fibers thus can influence a positive change towards a zero waste society.

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer at AMSilk: "I am excited to participate in such an integral discussion and I look forward to exploring new ideas with UN Representatives, political decision makers, and fellow business leaders. By providing our environmentally friendly, highly adaptable material alternatives at large quantities we can break down boundaries and limitations in many industries and enable our customers to make a true change."

About AMSilk

AMSilk GmbH is the world's first industrial supplier of biofabricated materials based on silk proteins. AMSilk's materials provide the same unique functional properties of the natural product they are based on. Being vegan, completely biodegradable and solely produced with renewable resources, the biopolymers are combining performance aspects with an unrivalled ecological assessment. AMSilk offers its innovative range of smart-performing materials for a variety of industrial applications such as textiles, footwear and consumer goods and has announced collaborations and partnerships with world leading brands. AMSilk invites you to discover more at www.amsilk.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amsilk-invited-to-participate-in-vision-2045-summit-301666025.html