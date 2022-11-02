Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 Ticker-Symbol: 8A2 
Frankfurt
02.11.22
08:05 Uhr
49,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,80049,00013:15
48,80049,00013:15
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 12:04
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Appoints Ravi Kunju to Chief Product and Strategy Officer

TROY, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Ravi Kunju has been named Altair's chief product and strategy officer.

Altair promotes Ravi Kunju to chief product and strategy officer

In this role, Kunju will be responsible for the strategy and vision of Altair products, which includes facilitating the development, sales, pricing, and marketing of Altair's solutions for industry verticals and business lines.

"For nearly 25 years, Ravi has been an indispensable member in so many areas of our organization, and I am certain that he will continue to play a vital role in this new position," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "As we compete fiercely across the globe, it is imperative to go to market with strategic solutions that help customers solve their toughest problems. We need to keep our foot on the pedal in thoughtful innovation that moves the needle and solves problems that might not even exist yet."

Prior to this role, Kunju has served in several leadership roles within Altair, including senior vice president of business strategy across all business lines, vice president of strategy for enterprise computing, managing director of enterprise computing for the Americas region, and managing director of the U.S. North Central region.

Kunju holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University in Hyderabad, India; a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Wayne State University; and a master's in business administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan'sRoss School of Business.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

+1 212.871.3927

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934069/Altair_Ravi_Kunju_high_Resolution_Headshot.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-appoints-ravi-kunju-to-chief-product-and-strategy-officer-301665169.html

ALTAIR ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.