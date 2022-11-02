Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering luxury goods and cruise ship stocks releases a special report featuring Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC Pink: MASN), a company that offers luxury retail consumer items. Both the luxury cruise ship market and by proxy, the luxury goods sector, are set for upward momentum as the global tourism and luxury markets begin to rebound post-pandemic.

A recent Travelpulse news article reported, "not only is the global cruise industry bouncing back from its pandemic-era slump, it's being forecast to reach new highs over the next six years," says one US-based market research and intelligence company.

According to a new report from Grand View Research, Inc., the global cruise market is expected to be worth $15.1 billion by 2028. That figure is based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent that's predicted for the forecast period between 2022 and 2028. By comparison, the global cruise market's 2022 size valuation is $7.67 billion.

Grand View Research stated that this degree of market growth is being markedly driven by the rising popularity of themed cruises that attract a range of traveler types. The special-interest onboard programming offered during themed cruises likely adds extra appeal to time spent at sea, on top of the destinations.

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC Pink: MASN), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace just announced the Company has expanded its relationship with Princess World Jewelers and completed an inventory stocking of Princess World Jewelers' Caribbean location in anticipation of the upcoming cruise ship season. The Caribbean location is an add-on to the Company's previously announced partnership with Princess to showcase a selection of fine timepieces for their showrooms in Alaska. The initial retail stocking of more than $500,000 of luxury timepieces in the Caribbean location is nearly double the Company's prior arrangement. Princess World Jewelers, with retail locations in Alaska and the Caribbean, caters primarily to cruise ship passengers.

Maison Luxe CEO, Anil Idnani, stated, "We are excited to continue to expand our placement of luxury timepieces with Princess World Jewelers, a significant player in the duty-free port and cruise ship marketplace. I am delighted with our association with Princess World, and as cruise ship passenger travel continues to rebound, we expect to further grow our relationship with Princess World."

Princess World Jewelers has over 30 years of retail presence in both the Caribbean and Alaska, specializing in the duty-free ports and cruise ship industries. The Company engaged in a partnership for the Alaska season and both parties have worked diligently to set up a successful allocation for their upcoming Caribbean season.

This follows the company's previous announcement of its plans to expand upon its agreement with Signet International Group (SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in the marketing and distribution of luxury branded products primarily to the cruise industry.

Idnani commented, "After the first full year of our Signet Partnership, we look forward to increasing our exposure with Signet, and expanding the company's reach in the cruise ship industry. Signet's cruise partners provide a tremendous opportunity to showcase quality luxury items to leisure travelers worldwide. We believe the resilience of the cruise industry will pave the way for a post-COVID-19 recovery and we are well positioned with existing customers in the travel sector."

Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company, recently announced plans to expand the program for installation of Air Lubrication Systems (ALS) to a majority of the cruise line brands in its fleet through 2027, which is expected to generate significant savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions by reducing hull drag by approximately 5% per ship.

From the news: Carnival Corporation is currently installing the Silverstream® System ALS on five total ships, including two ships in 2022 for its Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises (UK) brands. In addition, the company is planning at least 10 more installations for existing and newbuild ships across more than half of its cruise line brands, and it expects continued expansion of the ALS program over time. The expansion plans build on the success of four systems currently operating on ships from its AIDA Cruises and Princess Cruise brands.

"The installation of air lubrication technology is another example of our ongoing efforts to drive energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions throughout our fleet," said Bill Burke, Chief Maritime Officer for Carnival Corporation. "We look forward to expanding the ALS program and furthering our long-term sustainability strategy to continually invest in a broad range of energy reduction initiatives, which has included over $350 million invested in energy efficiency improvements since 2016."

A recent Zack's article discussed how the sector is expected to grow and earnings are looking positive as, "Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.79, up 54.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.1 billion, up 218.86% from the year-ago period. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries."

In other recent news and fresh off the heels of revealing the first look at Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group, saw its single largest booking day in its 53-year history when reservations opened for the cruise line's first Icon Class ship. Icon first made headlines on Thursday, Oct. 20, when Royal Caribbean unveiled the new ship as the vacation industry's first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

"The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can't wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months."

From the news: The ultimate family vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods, making it the perfect getaway for adults and parents, kids and grandparents alike. Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, vacationers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways to stay and play their way. With 28 room categories that range from standard rooms to suites and new layouts for families of three, four, five, six and more, even the accommodations on Icon are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer - and there are more choices, ocean views and rooms than ever before.

Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recently unveiled its 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection of itineraries, which open for sale on November 2, 2022.

From the news: The new collection of 157 voyages spans seven continents and ranges from 7 to 200 days in length. Featuring more than 300 ports of call, the collection includes 14 new off-the-beaten-path ports. With 30% to 50% more time in port than premium lines, the itineraries include an astounding 451 overnight stays across 123 voyages.

"This new collection of itineraries showcases iconic ports of call along with a wealth of opportunities to explore corners of the globe nearly untouched by tourism, and with seven brand-new or better-than-new ships, the journey will be just as rewarding as the destinations," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

As the cruise industry pushes full steam ahead, we can expect companies like Maison Luxe and other luxury goods companies to benefit from the bounce back of the global luxury tourism industry. While this uptick in bookings may be temporary, as we have all learned the future of tourism is no longer certain in a post-pandemic world, for right now, both investors and customers alike have renewed interest in this sector which is a great thing for the cruise industry and those companies around it.

