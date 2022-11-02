Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTC: MTALF) (FSE: SY7P) (the "Company" or "Metallica Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvin Ramos as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 17 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. Mr. Ramos serves as CFO of several junior mining companies listed on the CSE and TSX-V.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Peter Nguyen as a director and as the CFO of the Company and Mr. Paul Teniere has resigned as President of the Company, but will remain a director.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Nguyen for his contributions to the Company and we wish him well with his other business endeavors.

About Metallica Metals Corp.

Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "MM". The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring gold-silver and platinum group metal (PGM) properties across Canada. The Company is currently exploring and developing its Starr gold-silver project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://metallica-metals.com.

