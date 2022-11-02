Love Pharma Inc.: Love Pharma Investee, Starton Therapeutics, Strengthens Board With New Member

Please see the previously announced news from Starton Therapeutics Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company")(CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), is please to announce an update from its investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc. as the company strengthens its board. As previously reported by Starton, please see below:

On September 27, 2022 - Starton Therapeutics Inc. ("Starton" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company powering continuous delivery of approved drugs in novel indications, announced today the appointment of Moses Dodo to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Moses to our Board; as an Independent Director Moses brings valuable reimbursement, banking and governance experience to our Board " said Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO. "His experience with one of the largest international private medical insurance companies enhances the strategic depth of our Board. We look forward to benefiting from his extensive knowledge and expertise."

Moses added, "Starton is pioneering an innovative platform that has potential to achieve a meaningful benefit for cancer patients, I look forward to partnering with Starton's high-caliber board and leadership team as it seeks to advance its pipeline of potentially transformative clinical and pre-clinical programs."

Most recently, Moses Dodo served as the Chairman, Bupa Global LATAM spearheading corporate development and inorganic growth, particularly in Brazil, where he also had direct business accountability. He led the effort to deliver significant growth ambition in the market, in funding and innovative healthcare provision, while leading the overall regional governance for the various Group companies in the USA and all Latin America.

Prior to the Chairman role, Moses was General Manager of BGLA, overseeing one of the largest international private medical insurance (IPMI) portfolios in the region with offices in Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, T&T, Colombia, Bolivia, and Chile as well as licenses and portfolios in several countries in Central America and the Caribbean. He was also the CEO and Chairman of Amedex Bermuda, a Life Insurance company. Moses served as a Board member of HtH Geoblue, a partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield offering IPMI in the USA.

During the past 7 years, he led, among other initiatives, the acquisition and integration of CarePlus, the leading premium health insurance company in Brazil offering health insurance plans to more than 400 companies, as well as Dental funding and provision, occupational health, and telemedicine.

Moses joined Bupa following 6 successful years at Haitong Bank (formerly Espirito Santo Investment Bank) where he served as the Senior Managing Director and Board member responsible for all North American operations, including the offices in New York and Mexico City.

Previously, Moses also served as General Manager and Divisional Board member for WestLB Bank in New York, from 2001 until 2007, after building his banking career for 17 years in WestLB do Brazil, where he served as CEO from 1995 until moving to New York.

Throughout his 35+ year career focused on the USA and Latin America, he has built strong relationships with regulators, media, government, corporate, distributors, and industry leaders. He is known for his diplomatic skills and collaborative partnerships that lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. His passion for leading multi-national and high-performing teams is viewed as one of his greatest strengths.

Mr. Dodo holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Finance from Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, Sao Paulo, Brazil. He is a dual citizen of Brazil and United States and speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. He and his family reside in south Florida, where he is active in the community.

Mr. Dodo's appointment to the Board is expected to be formalized following shareholder approval.

Mr. Dodo will replace Cidnee Vaykovich, Starton Therapeutics' Chief Operating Officer, who is resigning from her role as Director and will continue to serve as an Officer of the Company and Secretary to the Board.

Link to news release: https://www.startontx.com/2022/09/27/starton-therapeutics-announces-appointment-of-moses-dodo-to-its-board-of-directors/

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977

E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com

www.love-pharma.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing, and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Love Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723426/Love-Pharma-Investee-Starton-Therapeutics-Strengthens-Board-With-New-Member-Re-release