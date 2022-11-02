Instrument-Free Veros COVID-19 Produces Lab-Quality Molecular Results in about 15 minutes

Global molecular diagnostics innovator Sense Biodetection (Sense) today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Biotecom for the non-exclusive distribution in Chile of Sense's Veros instrument-free, point-of-care molecular testing platform.

Veros is the first and only self-contained, single-use COVID-19 product that produces PCR-quality results in approximately 15 minutes, unconstrained by a reader or need for external power.

"This agreement is significant for Sense as it marks our entry into the South American market," said Sense Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Roberts. "Together with Biotecom, we believe that by adding the instrument-free Veros COVID-19 to their portfolio, healthcare providers in Chile will be able to provide faster diagnosis and exceptional care for their patients right at the point of use by taking advantage of this rapid, laboratory-quality molecular test."

Founded in 2013, Biotecom is a leading specialty medical distributor of biotechnology and molecular devices serving Chilean hospitals, laboratories, and clinics.

"We know our marketplace, and strive to provide customers with the highest quality, most innovative products to meet their needs and improve patient care," said Dr. Andrés Araya, CEO of Biotecom SpA. "The opportunity for improved care and clinical workflow with Veros' instrument-free, PCR-quality result in minutes right at the point of care reflects that approach. We are enthused about launching Veros COVID-19 and are eagerly anticipating an expanded Veros test menu in the future."

Using a proprietary rapid molecular amplification technology, Veros aims to help to improve access to rapid, highly accurate, point-of-care testing for many more people and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 with faster, more precise diagnoses.

Veros COVID-19's clinical performance was established in one of the most comprehensive clinical trials in COVID-19 diagnostic testing conducted to date. The multicenter study prospectively enrolled nearly 300 evaluable subjects during both the Delta and Omicron variant surges of the pandemic. All study sites represented near-patient testing point-of-care environments, with all test operators reporting no prior formal laboratory training or experience. 100% of operators agreed the Veros COVID-19 was easy-to-use, read, and understand the results, with minimal hands-on time required from start to finish.

As the virus continues to evolve, Veros COVID-19 has maintained the ability to detect all Variants of Interest and Concern identified to date by WHO and the US CDC, including Omicron and its identified sub-variants.

See how it works here.

About Sense Biodetection

Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results through easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors, such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Earlybird Health and Mercia Asset Management, Sense has launched its first product, Veros COVID-19, in select European markets, and is growing rapidly while building a portfolio of tests for other diseases.

About Biotecom

Founded in 2013, Biotecom is a Chilean company specializing in distributing the highest quality molecular biotechnology products and reagents to national Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories in the country. Customer satisfaction is essential to the mission, the Company staffs a highly specialized team in molecular biology that supports, trains, implements and integrates new technologies in customers' laboratories and clinical areas.

Biotecom currently serves different markets and industries, including human diagnosis, agro-veterinary diagnosis and university research programs. In the continuously growing molecular biology segment, Biotecom will always focus on bringing customers the best solutions available.

