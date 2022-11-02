Launched 15 months ago as a pioneering online initiative, merging banking expertise with marketplace-style buying-and-selling Twig is expanding globally after hitting one million users this month, and two million downloads.

Graph showing the number of downloads compared between digital banking services at month 16 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The London-based, fast-growing circular economy fintech helps consumers to convert unwanted goods into cash.

"We offer next-generation banking as the Bank of Things enabling our customers to discover wealth they never knew they had," said Twig founder Geri Cupi.

Twig is an advocate for the circular economy a solution that tackles global challenges such as climate change, waste and pollution. It also encourages consumers to rethink their shopping habits.

Initially, Twig allowed customers to turn their clothing and personal electronics into cash. Recently, Twig has launched additional categories to include watches, toys and even vehicles.

Such a move has enabled a much more augmented choice for the customers and simultaneously has enabled the company to grow in an accelerated way.

Cupi said, "Twig is a catalyst for positive change, empowering people to convert their unwanted things into cash. Our mission is to reduce landfill waste. Why throw items away because 'it's easier' when, instead, you can turn them into financial assets?

"In seconds, we can buy your clothes, electronics, toys, jewellery, property and books for instant funds which can be used for your next purchases".

Using Twig, clients can easily value and get paid for assets such as clothing, electronics and books, with the valuation being executed in nanoseconds through Twig's pricing algorithm.

Since its launch, Twig has initiated an array of services rooted in circular economy principles, with a mobile banking solution amongst its suite of products. Today, it is the fastest growing fintech app in the UK recording one million users and over two million downloads.

About Twig

Twig is a London (UK) based new generation fintech, rooted in circular economy principles. Founded by Geri Cupi in 2020. Since then, Twig raised >$50M and became the fastest growing fintech in Europe, getting over 1 million downloads in under 290 days. Twig has also become the number one fintech app in Italy, one of the top apps in the US and number 2 in the UK.

Twig is the winner of the Fast Company's award as the World's Changing Idea in 2022.

Twig's central mission is to empower consumers to value, unlock, and enjoy wealth they never knew they had. Users have instant cash access while deposing goods they no longer want in addition to enjoying traditional banking service benefits (debit card, domestic and international bank transfers). Vis-a-vis this activity, Twig powers the circular economy, making Twig a positive and compelling environmentally conscious choice for the consumer.

Twig recently released its first white paper 'How Twig Redefines the Future of Ownership and Empowers Gen Z to Live a Sustainable Lifestyle'

Download here.

About Geri Cupi, Founder

Geri Cupi, a serial entrepreneur, founded Twig, the Bank of Things in 2020.

Geri Cupi was also listed as a Forbes 30 under 30 for Retail and Ecommerce in 2020 whereby he co-founded Monochain (the world's first NFT deployment in the fashion industry), Social DNA (which was acquired by Levi's).Geri supported academic endeavours, acted as a visiting lecturer at the University of Bath and Edinburgh, as well as UCL.

