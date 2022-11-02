Anzeige
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

  • Revenues Q3 of $925 million.
  • Gross margin Q3 of 31.3%.
  • Operating margin Q3 of 19.8%.
  • EPS Q3 of $0.98; adjusted EPS of $0.93.
  • Free Cash for trailing 12 months of $193 million.
  • Total Stockholder Return Q3 of $32.8 million—$14.3 million of dividend payments and $18.5 million of stock repurchases.
  • Guidance Q4 2022 for revenues of $860 to $900 million and at a gross margin of 30.0% plus/minus 50 basis points at current exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022 were $924.8 million, compared to $863.5 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022, and $813.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022 were $140.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $112.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022, and $96.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these unusual items, were $0.93, $0.82, and $0.63 for the fiscal quarters ended October 1, 2022, July 2, 2022, and October 2, 2021, respectively.

Commenting on results for the third quarter 2022, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The third quarter represented for Vishay another record in terms of sales; it has been our most successful quarter in the past 20 years. Vishay achieved revenues substantially above the midpoint of our original guidance due to the efforts of our Chinese semiconductor facilities to make up for the COVID shutdowns during the second quarter."

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, "We guide for the fourth quarter 2022 for revenues in the range of $860 to $900 million at a gross margin of 30.0% plus/minus 50 basis points at current exchange rates."

A conference call to discuss Vishay's third quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13733054. 

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com. 

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13733054. 

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is?The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at?www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "guide," "will," "expect," "anticipate," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™?is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 Fiscal quarters ended
 October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021
      
Net revenues$924,798  $863,512  $813,663 
Costs of products sold* 635,260   602,289   587,927 
Gross profit 289,538   261,223   225,736 
Gross margin 31.3%  30.3%  27.7%
      
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 106,436   110,400   102,215 
Operating income 183,102   150,823   123,521 
Operating margin 19.8%  17.5%  15.2%
      
Other income (expense):     
Interest expense (4,110)  (4,307)  (4,427)
Other 2,137   1,380   (2,679)
Total other income (expense) - net (1,973)  (2,927)  (7,106)
      
Income before taxes 181,129   147,896   116,415 
      
Income tax expense 40,566   35,127   19,333 
      
Net earnings 140,563   112,769   97,082 
      
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 502   381   262 
      
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$140,061  $112,388  $96,820 
      
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.98  $0.78  $0.67 
      
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.98  $0.78  $0.67 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 142,887   143,996   145,017 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 143,447   144,397   145,458 
      
Cash dividends per share$0.100  $0.100  $0.095 
      
* The fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.
      


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Nine fiscal months ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
    
Net revenues$2,642,103  $2,397,415 
Costs of products sold* 1,832,234   1,739,458 
Gross profit 809,869   657,957 
Gross margin 30.7%  27.4%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 329,691   311,800 
Operating income 480,178   346,157 
Operating margin 18.2%  14.4%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (12,639)  (13,246)
Other (2,234)  (12,159)
Total other income (expense) - net (14,873)  (25,405)
    
Income before taxes 465,305   320,752 
    
Income tax expense 108,023   58,646 
    
Net earnings 357,282   262,106 
    
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,260   659 
    
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$356,022  $261,447 
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$2.47  $1.80 
    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$2.46  $1.80 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 143,983   145,000 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 144,470   145,455 
    
Cash dividends per share$0.300  $0.285 
    
* The nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
    
 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$734,992  $774,108 
Short-term investments 182,646   146,743 
Accounts receivable, net 425,630   396,458 
Inventories:   
Finished goods 164,252   147,293 
Work in process 252,492   226,496 
Raw materials 199,133   162,711 
Total inventories 615,877   536,500 
    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151,144   156,689 
Total current assets 2,110,289   2,010,498 
    
Property and equipment, at cost:   
Land 74,118   74,646 
Buildings and improvements 617,784   639,879 
Machinery and equipment 2,743,049   2,758,262 
Construction in progress 167,336   145,828 
Allowance for depreciation (2,613,506)  (2,639,136)
  988,781   979,479 
    
Right of use assets 118,676   117,635 
Deferred income taxes 85,288   95,037 
Goodwill 163,567   165,269 
Other intangible assets, net 59,918   67,714 
Other assets 94,027   107,625 
Total assets$3,620,546  $3,543,257 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
    
 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
    
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$223,898  $254,049 
Payroll and related expenses 164,303   162,694 
Lease liabilities 23,650   23,392 
Other accrued expenses 220,542   218,089 
Income taxes 84,571   35,443 
Total current liabilities 716,964   693,667 
    
Long-term debt less current portion 458,120   455,666 
U.S. transition tax payable 83,010   110,681 
Deferred income taxes 52,382   69,003 
Long-term lease liabilities 95,747   99,987 
Other liabilities 84,575   95,861 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 229,467   271,672 
Total liabilities 1,720,265   1,796,537 
    
Equity:   
Vishay stockholders' equity   
Common stock 13,291   13,271 
Class B convertible common stock 1,210   1,210 
Capital in excess of par value 1,351,470   1,347,830 
Retained earnings 714,588   401,694 
Treasury stock (at cost) (54,671)  - 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (129,093)  (20,252)
Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,896,795   1,743,753 
Noncontrolling interests 3,486   2,967 
Total equity 1,900,281   1,746,720 
Total liabilities and equity$3,620,546  $3,543,257 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 Nine fiscal months ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
    
Operating activities   
Net earnings$357,282  $262,106 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 121,301   125,095 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (372)  (254)
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 18,197   14,960 
Deferred income taxes 8,843   (4,208)
Other 4,272   8,376 
Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757)  (14,757)
Change in repatriation tax liability (25,201)  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (151,773)  (80,866)
Net cash provided by operating activities 317,792   310,452 
    
Investing activities   
Purchase of property and equipment (172,175)  (118,156)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 472   1,257 
Purchase of short-term investments (182,079)  (55,491)
Maturity of short-term investments 132,892   126,171 
Other investing activities (199)  347 
Net cash used in investing activities (221,089)  (45,872)
    
Financing activities   
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments -   (300)
Dividends paid to common stockholders (39,433)  (37,823)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (3,629)  (3,448)
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (54,671)  - 
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (741)  (800)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,123)  (1,963)
Net cash used in financing activities (100,597)  (44,334)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (35,222)  (8,360)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (39,116)  211,886 
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 774,108   619,874 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$734,992  $831,760 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
 October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
          
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$140,061  $112,388  $96,820  $356,022  $261,447 
          
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:         
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $6,661  $-  $6,661  $- 
          
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:         
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $546  $-  $546  $- 
          
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):         
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions$(5,941) $-  $-  $(5,941) $- 
Effects of changes in valuation allowances -   -   (5,714)  -   (5,714)
Changes in tax laws and regulations -   -   -   -   (8,276)
Tax effects of pre-tax items above -   (1,802)  -   (1,802)  - 
          
          
Adjusted net earnings$134,120  $117,793  $91,106  $355,486  $247,457 
          
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 143,447   144,397   145,458   144,470   145,455 
          
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$0.93  $0.82  $0.63  $2.46  $1.70 
          


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
 October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities$209,480  $74,727  $135,669  $317,792  $310,452 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 95   305   1,023   472   1,257 
Less: Capital expenditures (76,475)  (59,791)  (57,446)  (172,175)  (118,156)
Free cash$133,100  $15,241  $79,246  $146,089  $193,553 
          


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
 October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
          
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$140,061  $112,388  $96,820  $356,022  $261,447 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 502   381   262   1,260   659 
Net earnings$140,563  $112,769  $97,082  $357,282  $262,106 
          
Interest expense$4,110  $4,307  $4,427  $12,639  $13,246 
Interest income (1,836)  (789)  (295)  (3,186)  (907)
Income taxes 40,566   35,127   19,333   108,023   58,646 
Depreciation and amortization 40,334   40,317   41,216   121,301   125,095 
EBITDA$223,737  $191,731  $161,763  $596,059  $458,186 
          
Reconciling items         
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $7,207  $-  $7,207  $- 
          
Adjusted EBITDA$223,737  $198,938  $161,763  $603,266  $458,186 
          
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 24.2%  23.0%  19.9%  22.8%  19.1%
          
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues
          

 


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
