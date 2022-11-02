Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in Renmark Financial Communication Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow to discuss the Company's latest investor presentation on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at 10am EDT. Sanu Gold welcomes shareholders, investors and other individuals to register to attend the live event.

The event will feature Sanu Gold's President and CEO Martin Pawlitschek and Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications Fiona Childe. A live Q&A will follow the Company's presentation. Registration for the live event may be limited, and those interested in participating will need to register using the link below. Sanu Gold's investor presentation and access to a replay of the event will be made available after the event on the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com.

Register Here:

Wednesday November 2, 2022 at 10am EDT:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-cse-sanu-otcqb-sngcf-2022-11-02-100000

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Fiona Childe

VP, Corporate Development & Communications

Sanu Gold Corp.

+1 (647) 473-7268

info@sanugoldcorp.com

John Boidman

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

+1 (514) 939-3989;

+1 (212) 812-7680

jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142538