Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

"PSC is uniquely positioned to deliver the goodness and we look forward to adding Komo to our portfolio, providing our customers with a convenient, wholesome, hearty, and share worthy quality product!"

Vancouver Island, British Columbia has a population with over 864,000 residents including the provincial capital, Victoria. A recent survey conducted for Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois found that B.C. leads the country when it comes to plant-based eating. In B.C., just over 8.5 percent of respondents said they have vegetarian diets while just under 4 percent are vegans. British Columbians were three times more likely to have plant-based diets than Canadians in the Prairies or Atlantic region.

About PSC Natural Foods

PSC is Vancouver Island's leading distributor of natural and organic grocery and household products for the most part utilizing their own fleet. They are known for their dedication to their customers, personalized account service and logistical excellence. PSC has the proven ability to execute customized programs to meet varied clientele needs, and as such, PSC is the natural foods supplier of choice to grocery chains, independents, natural food stores, pharmacies, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés, institutions, and other specialty retailers.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

