Former Groupon and eBay executive, Jeremy Paterson, joins LTK to lead growth of creator-guided shopping platform in Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific Region

LTK Expands Creator Commerce platform to Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and New Zealand

LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Jeremy Paterson as General Manager of International. With operations now on five continents and recently expanding its presence beyond its core markets of the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Australia, China and South Korea, and into Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and New Zealand, LTK is aggressively growing its three-sided marketplace for brands, shoppers and creators around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005046/en/

LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Jeremy Paterson as General Manager of International. With operations now on five continents and recently expanding its presence beyond its core markets of the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Australia, China and South Korea, and into Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and New Zealand, LTK is aggressively growing its three-sided marketplace for brands, shoppers and creators around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past year, more consumers and brands globally are seeing the power and value creators deliver to enhance the shopping experience. Creators are now four times more influential to consumers than celebrity posts and rank above social ads. And brand investment in LTK Creators is up more than 50% this year.

Around the world, retail sales through LTK Creators are growing at incredible rates as more consumers turn to the creators they trust and follow for recommendations. LTK has seen exponential growth with retail sales on the LTK shopping app and web platform up 126% in the UK in October 2022 compared to last year, and sales in the Asia Pacific region up 214% and 152% in Brazil this year.

Based in London, Paterson will lead the efforts to further advance the opportunity for creators, brands and shoppers in international markets to leverage the LTK platform empowering creators in each region to monetize their content and use LTK to grow their business, enabling brands to meaningfully engage global LTK Creators and delivering consumers around the globe a convenient and delightful shopping experience powered by creators.

"As the inventor of Creator Commerce, we're committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of brands, shoppers and creators in more markets around the world," said Baxter Box, Co-founder and CEO of LTK. "We're excited to welcome Jeremy as we advance our platform and lead the next era of commerce globally."

Prior to LTK, Paterson led International teams and operations for a variety of marketplaces and platforms, including Amazon and eBay. Most recently he led international operations for Groupon as well as the fast growth businesses Voucher Cloud and Giftcloud. Under his leadership, Paterson led efforts to expand into new markets and drive growth. Working with some of the world's biggest brands and small businesses across the fashion, lifestyle, health and beauty industries, he was responsible for growing customer acquisition, loyalty and retention through the Groupon platforms.

"LTK has been a driving force behind enabling lifestyle creators to propel their businesses forward, while innovating the retail industry and how they engage customers," said Jeremy Paterson. "I believe in the opportunity LTK delivers for creators, brands and shoppers, and I'm thrilled to join at a time of tremendous growth to expand the company's innovative solutions globally."

For more information, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company, or download the LTK shopping app from the App Store or Google Play.

About LTK

LTK is the pioneer of Creator Commerce the trusted and effective creator business enablement platform. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. The world's premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop. Today, millions of consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest LTK Creator updates, follow LTK.HQ, and for the latest shopping trends and updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005046/en/

Contacts:

press@rewardstyle.com