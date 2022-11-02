Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to welcome Mr. Charles Park, CFA, as the President of Nexalogy.

Charles brings a breadth of knowledge cultivated from over a decade in the banking, technology, and online gaming industries. An engineer at heart, Mr. Park obtained his Bachelor of Science at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). He went on to attend the accelerated International Graduate Program at the Standard Chartered Bank where he began as an FX Trader and transitioned to Corporate Lending, where he led several substantial Commercial Real Estate (CRE) deals. It was during this time he became an accredited Charted Financial Analyst (CFA). In the last five (5) years, Charles has taken on significant operation roles at the upstart NSUS Group, helping it grow from a startup to a major player in the Online Gaming space.

"Datametrex is focused on expanding Nexalogy. With our most recent news of bringing in multiple AI contracts, our AI initiatives are growing at a rapid speed. The Company has big plans for Nexalogy. Bringing on Charles was a decision to help further grow our AI business into a new playing field. Charles brings an extensive background in the technology and online gaming world, and management looks forward to working closely with him to expand business," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy's technology, NexaSMART, reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

