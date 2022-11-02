Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2022 | 13:08
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OneMeta AI Announces Orlando Kelm, Director of the University of Texas Portuguese Flagship, Has Joined the OneMeta AI Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

OneMeta AI announced today that Orlando Kelm has joined its Board of Advisors.

Saul Leal, CEO, stated, "We are honored that Orlando has joined our Advisory Board. Orlando has been a professor at the University of Texas for more than thirty years where he has taught Spanish, Portuguese, and linguistics. Orlando also serves as Director of the University of Texas Portuguese Flagship. Orlando specializes in issues related to business culture, cultural aspects of international business, and foreign language education. Orlando brings a keen sense of linguistics knowledge and experience to our real time AI translation products. We look forward to his contributions to further enhance our products."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving communication problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

For more information, please contact:

Onemeta AI. Email: info@Onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta AI

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723400/OneMeta-AI-Announces-Orlando-Kelm-Director-of-the-University-of-Texas-Portuguese-Flagship-Has-Joined-the-OneMeta-AI-Advisory-Board

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.