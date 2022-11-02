Specificity Inc.: Specificity Engages ClearThink and Bear Creek Capital to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Stockholder Value

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, today announced that it has retained ClearThink, a strategic advisory firm, and Bear Creek Capital, a capital markets advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "We believe we are now ready to enter the next growth phase of our business, as we recently filed our initial S-1 Registration Statement and became publicly traded on the OTC Markets in summer 2022. Our Q2 2022 results of +140% to $379,000 revenue demonstrate our full-service digital marketing value-add that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. We are delivering on our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible."

On September 13, 2022, Specificity Inc. filed an S-1 Registration Statement in order to raise up to an additional $5 million, consisting of 2 million shares priced at $2.50 with an additional warrant at $5.00 per share. This S-1 has since been declared effective on September 26, 2022. The additional capital raise will be utilized to grow the sales team to increase revenue as well as the launch of Pick Pocket, an owned subsidiary of Specificity Inc.

Wood, continued, "Our Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations strategy to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. Both ClearThink and Bear Creek Capital came highly-recommended and have years of experience and vast networks of relationships in the micro-cap public markets. The focus of their combined efforts will be to increase our company's visibility and awareness to retail investors, brokers, family offices and institutions who could buy our stock in the open market and invest directly. We are confident that ClearThink and Bear Creek Capital will help us more effectively communicate our strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors and improve our visibility and awareness."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital

Jason Wood, CEO

jason@specificityinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723442/Specificity-Engages-ClearThink-and-Bear-Creek-Capital-to-Lead-Expanded-Investor-Relations-Program