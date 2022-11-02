Award recognizes Wejo Historic Traffic Patterns and Real-Time Traffic Intelligence solutions for their ability to help minimize traffic and congestion, leading to safer roads and reducing emissions

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced it has been named the "Traffic Tech Solution of the Year" by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes Wejo's recently launched Wejo Historic Traffic Patterns (HTP) and Wejo Real-Time Traffic Intelligence (RTTI) solutions for their innovation, performance, ease of use and manageability, functionality, value and impact across industries. These award-winning solutions are Wejo's latest offerings that address what the company sees as a nearly $3.4 billion total addressable market for traffic information solutions by 2030. This is also the second consecutive year that Wejo has been recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, having been named Overall Connected Company of the Year in 2021.

"HTP and RTTI empower our customers to shape the future of transportation and road safety to drive the future of smart mobility, smart cities and smart living," said Richard Barlow, Founder and CEO of Wejo. "As we continue to develop and implement Smart Mobility for Good products and services, we are honored to have these solutions recognized this year and Wejo for a second year by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards."

Introduced in 2022, both HTP and RTTI solutions use connected vehicle data from 95% of the United States road infrastructure, helping to inform decisions that minimize traffic and congestion, which leads to a reduction in emissions and safer roads. HTP allows government agencies, civil engineering firms, mapping/navigation providers, logistics companies and commercial real estate developers the ability to request specific data and insights from highly granular and accurate historic traffic patterns over the last several years from any specific location in the US, even if no monitors or sensors were previously installed.

RTTI can be utilized by public agencies, civil engineering firms, mapping navigation providers and logistics companies to get a better view of what's happening with live data. These insights allow for a real-world impact on road safety and congestion within a community using easily digestible real-time traffic data. The RTTI solution offers several features, including ultra-low latency, highly granular traffic updates and accurate traffic events and real-time speeds and travel times for roads. RTTI enables quick detection of changing traffic conditions, identification of road closures and slowdown situations, helping unpredictable road events become more manageable.

The annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technologies. It recognizes the standout companies, products and services in the global automotive and transportation technology industry. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from around the world. For more information on the AutoTech Breakthrough Award Winners: https://autotechbreakthrough.com/2022-winners/.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for Good products and services by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 20 million vehicles and over 85 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

