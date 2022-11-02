Novo Holdings acquires KabaFusion from Pritzker Private Capital. KabaFusion's clinician-led management team will remain significant investors in the business alongside Novo Holdings.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings, a leading healthcare investment firm, announced today its acquisition of KabaFusion (the "Company"), a leading national provider of home infusion therapies, from Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC"), a leader in family direct investing. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. KabaFusion is a national provider of essential acute, chronic, and enteral home infusion therapies, licensed to serve patients in 44 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies and home health agencies. The Company has nearly doubled its footprint with its recently completed acquisition of infusion care pharmacy locations from Coram Infusion Services. Today, KabaFusion employs nearly 1,500 dedicated employees, clinicians, and nurses. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood and President and Chief Financial Officer Sohail Merchant will continue to run the business under Novo Holdings' ownership.

Abhijeet Lele, Senior Partner and Head of U.S. Principal Investments at Novo Holdings, said: "We have been extremely impressed with the pace of growth and service orientation of KabaFusion, which is a testament to their leading clinical knowledge in immunoglobulin therapies and patient-first approach. The investment in KabaFusion fits well with Novo Holdings' overall ambition of creating long-term value and making a positive impact on health, science, and society."

Jonathan Levy, Senior Partner at Novo Holdings, added: "KabaFusion's model of improving patient outcomes and satisfaction at lower costs is exactly the type of healthcare business we need more of. We look forward to partnering with management and supporting KabaFusion's continued growth and innovation in the home infusion sector."

CEO Dr. Sohail Masood said: "We are grateful for Pritzker Private Capital's support and partnership as we successfully executed our nationwide expansion strategy over the last several years and partnered with practitioners, physicians, and payors to provide superior home infusion services with clinical excellence. KabaFusion is well-positioned to serve a growing number of patients nationwide with our unmatched commitment to deliver high-quality patient care across a broad range of home infusion therapies. I look forward to continuing to build upon our strong foundation as we enter our next chapter of growth with Novo Holdings."

"We are proud to have supported KabaFusion in executing on its long-term vision by doubling its footprint of home infusion pharmacies and setting new standards of quality and patient care," said Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner of Pritzker Private Capital. "I am confident Dr. Masood and the KabaFusion team will continue their pioneering legacy as patient demand for home infusion services continues to grow."

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Novo Holdings. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor, and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to KabaFusion.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of essential acute, chronic, and enteral home infusion therapies, licensed to serve patients in 44 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies and home health agencies. The Company was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused intravenous immunoglobulin infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. KabaFusion is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during, and after treatment. For more information, visit www.KabaFusion.com.

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings A/S is a leading international healthcare and life sciences investor wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Boston, San Francisco, and Singapore, Novo Holdings manages the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation with a focus on creating sustainable, long-term value. In addition to being the controlling shareholder in Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, Novo Holdings invests broadly in healthcare and life sciences companies at all stages of development. As a firm, Novo Holdings ultimately seeks to deliver returns that the Novo Nordisk Foundation can distribute for scientific, social, and humanitarian purposes. For more information, please visit www.novoholdings.dk.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit www.PPCPartners.com.

