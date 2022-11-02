IIoT-OXYS Inc.: IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Discusses Leveraging AI and Machine Learning in Smart Manufacturing Interview with IIoT World

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) (the "Company") announces the availability of a new interview with its CEO, Cliff Emmons, and IIoT World to discuss leveraging AI and Machine Learning in Smart Manufacturing. The Company has chosen IIoT World, a leading platform focused on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) topics, to market the Company's brand and capabilities in the Smart Manufacturing (also known as Industry 4.0) business vertical.

"This initial video interview with IIoT World highlights our Company's focus on helping small and medium sized enterprises leverage the same Digital Transformation best practices of large corporations learned from their high-end consultancies to optimize productivity in their manufacturing operations. It also shares examples of our expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to transform their operational data into actionable insights to solve their toughest manufacturing process challenges. This video is the first of several marketing efforts to demonstrate our goal of partnering with our customers to empower their organization and people through tools, training and practices," Mr. Emmons stated.

"The Company wants to significantly increase its number of sales leads. IIoT World was a natural choice for a marketing partner. They are a Digital Media Outlet bringing the latest IIoT content to a global community. We will share our expert advice and insights alongside their other contributors to their community that exceeds 284,000 members. The content will focus on such key topics as process optimization and predictive analytics, and our key industries of Smart Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Buildings. Future pieces will include Thought Leadership Articles, additional Executive Interviews, and Branded White Papers. The marketing content will lead into Virtual Conferences, which are expected to generate sales leads that will accelerate the growth of the Company," continued Mr. Emmons.

The worldwide Industry 4.0 (also known as Smart Manufacturing) market was estimated at $64.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at 20.6% CAGR to $165.5 billion by 2026.[1]

"Our success in the Smart Manufacturing market will come from multiple factors including leveraging the marketing strengths and experience from partners like this, complemented by our strong technology (including our proprietary AI and Machine Learning algorithms). Combined with our business partnerships, successful pilots and use cases, along with our extensive network and prospects, we expect these marketing efforts will lead to new business in due time," concluded Mr. Emmons.

For more information, listen to the full interview at https://www.iiot-world.com/artificial-intelligence-ml/machine-learning/leveraging-iiot-ai-and-machine-learning-to-optimize-operations-in-manufacturing-and-infrastructure/

