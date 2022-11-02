Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (FSE: P1A) ("iMining" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company that invests in energy infrastructure, blockchain technology and Web3.0 ecosystem, announces the appointment of Mr. Pascal St-Jean, President of 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), to undertake an advisory role as an innovation advisor to the President of iMining Technologies on energy, blockchain and metaverse technologies.

Based in Ottawa in Canada, Mr. St-Jean has focused on the transformation and disruption of industries via rapidly scaling businesses under his leadership. Having successfully created and grown multiple business ventures, Mr. St-Jean was recognized as one of the youngest recipients of Ottawa's Forty Under 40 award.

Mr. St-Jean's experience in open-source technologies and distributed systems led him to invest in cryptocurrency in 2016, and act as an educational resource on digital asset investments to several organizations. In addition, Mr. St-Jean has served as a strategic consultant to bitcoin mining companies and founded a private multi-strategy Bitcoin fund. He currently serves as the President of 3iQ Corp, Canada's leading digital asset investment fund manager.

"My long-term vision is simple, yet ambitious - to advise and inspire iMining Technologies and its Management team so they can reach their full potential. I have done so over the past 20 years, largely by facilitating the understanding and development of the kind of strategic thinking, planning, and execution that helps businesses to succeed." said Mr. Pascal St-Jean, "I am impressed with iMining's ability to articulate a vision which utilizes sustainable energy assets across Alberta to power digital asset mining and data centers infrastructure," Mr. St-Jean added.

iMining's CEO, Mr. Khurram Shroff, notes, "Today's announcement is another milestone event in the development of iMining's future vision. Our Company is laser-focused on the development of clean, sustainable energy and processing solutions for stranded energy to empower digital infrastructure. We welcome Pascal to iMining Technologies and look forward to building value together. Pascal has a unique perspective as he understands both, the blockchain industry and the public markets in North America and we look forward to his advice on expanding our strategic partnership, developing the Web3.0 ecosystem together and look forward to his guidance on future financings. I remain convinced that with the appointment of Pascal as an advisor we will be able to transform our strategic ambitions into commercial viability."

3iQ is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Khurram Shroff, President and CEO of iMining Technologies., to undertake a lead advisory role to advise on the expansion of 3iQ Corp globally.

Based in Calgary in Canada, Khurram has over 20 years of business experience and has advised his family's office with investments across different sectors and geographies including finance and banking, real estate, food and beverage, book publishing, gold trading and technology. Khurram is an early adopter of the blockchain technology and has been mining bitcoin since 2010.

Currently, Khurram is the President and CEO of iMining Technologies, a Vancouver-based, publicly listed sustainable energy, blockchain infrastructure and Web3.0 investment company; iMining is listed on the TSXV under the symbol IMIN. Khurram has been appointed by the Canadian Armed Forces College as a civilian sponsor for the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Armed Forces in Canada. In 2018, Khurram was nominated as the 100 most influential and powerful Muslims in the world and was awarded the Finance and Banking Excellence Award.

"I look forward to assisting 3iQ Corp towards successfully realizing the large value potential that has been created over the past few years with respect to its Canadian Fund Management operations and assets," states Khurram Shroff. "With 3iQ's highly Innovative investments of institutional Quality in Canada, I look forward to advising the President of 3iQ to better understand and navigate the global regulations and evolving digital asset space internationally. 3iQ Corp is well positioned to deliver exceptional fund value and educate a global audience, especially against a backdrop of the current macro-environment," He added.

"We are fortunate to have Khurram join as an International Advisor," said Pascal St-Jean, President of 3iQ Corp. "He brings a life-long passion for helping the blockchain ecosystem thrive globally, as well as recognized expertise in sustainable energy, blockchain infrastructure and Web 3.0. We welcome Khurram to 3iQ Corp and look forward to building global value together."

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is Canada's leading digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$700 million in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund, and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund. More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. To learn more about 3iQ's digital asset offerings, visit www.3iQ.ca.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly traded company that invests in energy infrastructure, blockchain technology and Web3.0 ecosystem. It is developing sustainable energy and technology solutions for Digital Asset Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies. To learn more about iMining Technologies, visit www.imining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: +1 (844) IMININC (464-6462)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142734