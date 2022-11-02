New banking application offers users an integrated digital banking and money transfer solution, including access to a multi-currency digital wallet

OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, has teamed up with Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, to support the launch of its new digital banking offering in Germany, Poland, and Romania. By developing mission-critical applications and customer portals on the OutSystems platform, Western Union is able to build products that extend its relationship with customers, and create a new, digital banking experience for the future.

Partnering with OutSystems, Western Union was able to build a full-service digital customer experience that provides users the ability to streamline multi-currency money transfers, fulfilling a business-critical need for digital transformation. The flexible user experience on OutSystems makes it easy for Western Union to integrate its applications with new platforms and make customizations. Additionally, the power and flexibility of the OutSystems platform provides an accelerated ability to test and change applications continuously, paving the way for future and ongoing innovation.

"Our collaboration with OutSystems allows us to build a full-service digital banking experience, expanding the relationship we have with our customers," said Thomas Mazzaferro, Chief Data and Innovation Officer for Western Union. "OutSystems provides the innovation and agility to accelerate the digital transformation of Western Union in a big way."

Western Union connects millions of consumers to the world economy, across more than 200 countries and territories, in approximately 130 currencies. The company has a truly diversified omni-channel offering, bridging the digital and physical worlds with a global retail agent network. This consists of hundreds of thousands of locations, combined with one of the largest cross-border, person-to-person digital global networks, reaching billions of bank accounts, as well as millions of digital wallets and cards.

"Western Union needed a high-performance low-code solution to empower their development team as they accelerate the launch of the company's digital banking experience and show how innovative the financial services industry can be," said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. "Financial institutions are facing increasing pressure to provide digital offerings and experiences for their customers. With the integration of our software development platform, Western Union has become a digital technology leader, innovating and evolving quickly to provide exceptional customer experiences."

The Western Union mobile apps and customer portals are currently available in Germany, Poland, and Romania, with plans to expand to the US and other European markets later this year.

