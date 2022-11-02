OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through October 2022 was 41.1 million contracts, up 5.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through October 2021. Total volume was 910.0 million contracts, up 10.2 percent compared to October 2021 and the fifth highest month in OCC's history.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 57.4% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 74.0% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 11.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume

October

2022

Contracts October

2021

Contracts Change 2022 YTD

ADV 2021 YTD

ADV Change Equity Options 463,207,318 544,608,976 -14.9% 22,228,728 26,253,052 -15.3% ETF Options 366,441,198 232,816,391 57.4% 15,821,900 10,465,137 51.2% Index Options 76,013,263 43,676,635 74.0% 2,793,522 1,944,207 43.7% Total Options 905,661,779 821,102,002 10.3% 40,844,150 38,662,396 5.6% Futures 4,325,712 4,470,625 -3.2% 226,135 230,718 -2.0% Total Volume 909,987,491 825,572,627 10.2% 41,070,285 38,893,114 5.6%

Securities Lending

October 2022

Avg. Daily Loan

Value October 2021

Avg. Daily Loan

Value

Change October 2022

Total

Transactions October 2021

Total

Transactions

Change Market Loan Hedge Total 115,632,240,434 130,863,324,895 -11.64% 184,795 165,581 11.6%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2022. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005226/en/

Contacts:

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com