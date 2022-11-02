OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through October 2022 was 41.1 million contracts, up 5.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through October 2021. Total volume was 910.0 million contracts, up 10.2 percent compared to October 2021 and the fifth highest month in OCC's history.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 57.4% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 74.0% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 11.6% year-over-year
Contract Volume
October
October
Change
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
Change
Equity Options
463,207,318
544,608,976
-14.9%
22,228,728
26,253,052
-15.3%
ETF Options
366,441,198
232,816,391
57.4%
15,821,900
10,465,137
51.2%
Index Options
76,013,263
43,676,635
74.0%
2,793,522
1,944,207
43.7%
Total Options
905,661,779
821,102,002
10.3%
40,844,150
38,662,396
5.6%
Futures
4,325,712
4,470,625
-3.2%
226,135
230,718
-2.0%
Total Volume
909,987,491
825,572,627
10.2%
41,070,285
38,893,114
5.6%
Securities Lending
October 2022
October 2021
October 2022
October 2021
Market Loan Hedge Total
115,632,240,434
130,863,324,895
-11.64%
184,795
165,581
11.6%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2022. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005226/en/
Contacts:
OCC Public Relations
PublicRelations@theocc.com