impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform, announced today the further expansion of its business operations in Europe and Asia, with the opening of its new offices in Milan, Italy; Paris, France; and Tokyo, Japan. impact.com is now represented in 20 locations worldwide, including seven in Europe and seven in Asia.

Expanding into new regions allows impact.com and its clients to create new partnerships, further enabling client partnerships worldwide. Additionally, launching into new regions allows impact.com to gain further traction in key verticals, like fashion in Milan, and hire diverse leaders all over the world, who are experts in their markets.

These new local market teams will engage clients and actively develop a network of top regional publishers and partners in their regions. In addition, impact.com is furthering its investment in additional resources that will be dedicated to the customization and localization of the company's solutions in these new markets.

"impact.com's roster of clients in Europe and Asia continues to grow at a rapid pace, and by expanding our local presence in Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, we're able to more effectively enable and support the creation and expansion of partnerships in these areas and around the world," said David A. Yovanno, impact.com CEO. "As consumers become increasingly distrustful of and annoyed with traditional marketing and advertising channels, our expanded presence will empower brands worldwide to connect with partners who can introduce them to new audiences, improve customer loyalty and retention, and ultimately drive up to 30% of new revenue for their business."

The Italian team will be led by Country Manager Sara Centemero, who has strong knowledge and experience in the information technology and services industry. Sara previously worked with vendors such as HP, IBM, and Google on marketing programs for their channel partners. She most recently worked for Tradedoubler as Country Manager, where she was focused on achieving sustainable and relevant results for advertisers and partners in the affiliate space.

The French team will be led by Country Manager Antoine Desbuquois, an experienced adtech industry leader with a background in sales, strategic partnerships, and technology. Antoine previously spent eight years at Google working across Dublin, Sydney, and Paris; led sales and marketing teams in France and Switzerland; served as the France Country Manager for a Berlin MedTech company as well as EMEA Sales Director for Global Savings Group.

The team in Japan will be led by Country Manager Ryo Matsuzaki, a business building professional with over a decade of technology, marketing, and sales experience. Matsuzaki joins impact.com after three years at Media.Monks (rebranded from MightyHive) where he was appointed as the company's first Country Manager in Japan. He previously held senior sales and technology leadership positions at Appier Group and Google/DoubleClick.

For more information from impact.com in Italy and France, please visit the country websites at https://impact.com/it/, and https://impact.com/fr/, respectively.

ABOUT impact.com

impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses create and manage all types of partnerships-including influencers and creators, commerce content publishers, B2B, traditional rewards affiliates, and more. The company's powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics and Levi's, visit www.impact.com.

