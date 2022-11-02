BondLink: Johnston County, NC Enhances Financial Transparency Initiative With New Investor Relations Website

North Carolina County announces new technology to attract investors to municipal bond programs

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Johnston County, North Carolina, the fastest-growing county in the state, today announced its new, free investor transparency website: JohnstonCountyNCBonds.com . The new resource, developed in partnership with BondLink , contains all the necessary information to clearly communicate the county's credit story to institutions and individuals interested in investing in their local communities.

This website is one of many recent technological advancements the county has proudly launched in recent years. This specific initiative will enable the county to publicize their financial strengths and promote their ongoing economic developments.

BondLink collaborates with other major governments within the state and surrounding areas, including the City of Charlotte, Commonwealth of Virginia, and Commonwealth of Kentucky.

"Our innovative thinking is fueling a lot of positive changes in Johnston County, and we're looking for more opportunities to promote transparency as the county continues to grow," said J. Chad McLamb, deputy county manager, director of dinance at Johnston county. "This is the most accessible way we can demonstrate our commitment to transparency so that municipal investors feel confident financing our ambitious plans to achieve our full potential well into the future."

"Governments taking a digital-first approach are often the ones doing well today," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "We're really excited to see Johnston County leverage our resources to better engage their community, communicate more effectively with investors, and leverage new tools to improve their day-to-day operations internally."

For more information about Johnston County's new transparency initiative and upcoming bond sales, please visit JohnstonCountyNCBonds.com .

About Johnston County, North Carolina

The County was incorporated in 1746 and was formed largely from Craven County. Located in the mid-central section of the State and the western segment of the coastal plains region, the County contains approximately 795 square miles.

The County is the fastest growing county in the State according to the United States Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census 2020 census data. In particular, the townships along the Johnston County/Wake County line have experienced significant growth over the past 20 to 30 years. As the population expands and transportation networks improve, the County is experiencing growth further east into central areas of the County. A significant factor to such growth is the County's proximity to the Research Triangle Park ("RTP") and to the City of Raleigh, the State's capital and the major urban center of the State's Coastal Plains region where urban development is heavily concentrated. The County offers diversified housing options which, when coupled with the job growth of the region, favorably positions the County to capitalize upon new and expanding commercial and industrial opportunities.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

###

Johnston County Contact Information:

J. Chad McLamb, CPA

Deputy County Manager - Director of Finance

finance@johnstonnc.com

919-989-5110

BondLink Contact Information:

Maddie Hirsch

bondlink@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: BondLink

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723410/Johnston-County-NC-Enhances-Financial-Transparency-Initiative-With-New-Investor-Relations-Website