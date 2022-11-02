Tozny, Inc.: Jamil N. Jaffer, Cyber Expert and Executive, Appointed to Tozny Board of Directors

CAMAS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Tozny, Inc., announced that cybersecurity executive and national security expert Jamil N. Jaffer, Managing Director, Falcon Eclipse Ventures has been appointed to its Board of Directors, joining Rob Wiltbank, CEO, Galois Inc., Adam Stoll, Partner, Rogue Venture Partners, and Rajesh Srivathsa, Founder Investment & Growth Partner, Nadathur Technology Investments.

Jaffer is an experienced operator in the cyber industry, having served for over half a decade at a cybersecurity startup, IronNet Cybersecurity, where he led technology partnerships, corporate development, and strategy, and helped grow the company from a bootstrapped startup to a publicly-traded company on the NYSE. Jaffer currently serves on the advisory boards of a number of startups, including IronNet, and runs an investment vehicle, Falcon Eclipse Ventures, investing in pre-seed and seed stage companies as well as a search fund in the cybersecurity and defense tech sectors.

Jaffer also brings deep policy expertise in cybersecurity, national security, and defense to the Tozny board, having served as a senior national security leader in the Justice Department, the White House, and at the Senate Foreign Relations and the House Intelligence Committees. Jaffer is also currently the Founder and Executive Director of the National Security Institute at George Mason University Law School where he teaches courses in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, intelligence, and national security and policy.

"Tozny is excited to be working with Jamil Jaffer. Not only does he bring his high energy to the Tozny board, but his extensive knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we expand into new markets and seek to build trusted relationships with our customers across the industries we serve," said Jonathan DeHart, co-founder and CEO of Tozny, Inc. "Jamil will be instrumental in helping guide Tozny's business and portfolio of security products that will equip companies with the end-to-end security that the data-driven marketplace requires in the 21st century."

"Private companies and government organizations need to up their cybersecurity game in order to deal with the broad range of threats they face today, particularly as they work to build trust with customers and partners," said Jaffer. "Tozny is at the forefront of a new era in cybersecurity, producing products that allow companies to secure their customer's data as part of their own core corporate security and product development processes."

About Tozny

Tozny provides an integrated platform that enables businesses and organizations to build foundational end-to-end security into their products from the ground up in a zero-trust environment. Built with technology developed in collaboration with DARPA, NIST, Galois, and others, the Tozny platform manages identity and privileged access for people and things, the complete encryption of all data, and keys for software and hardware applications. Insights can be instantly extracted from terabytes of data using privileged search and used to power data-driven experiences. Tonzy offers flexible deployment options along with a powerful developer SDK for easy integration into applications and services. To learn more, visit Tozny.com.

