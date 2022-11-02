Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - SUID launches a new service in which crypto enthusiasts can sell crypto with cash in Dubai within a few minutes. It is one of the services provided by SUID in a short time after opening its doors to customers.

As the demand from the customers and the crypto startups increases, SUID begins to broaden the cryptocurrency solutions in Dubai. Making cryptocurrencies available to anyone is one of the goals that SUID wants to achieve in Dubai, the capital of the UAE. As a result, SUID tries to bring world-class cryptocurrency service to customers in Dubai.

Sell Crypto for Cash in Dubai Service by SUID

Even though cryptocurrency transactions are fast and safe, crypto enthusiasts may consider selling digital currencies in Dubai to buy other products and services that are impossible to buy with crypto. The main reason for establishing this service in Dubai is to enable those enthusiasts to visit and make fast and safe conversions of crypto to cash.

The sell crypto for cash in Dubai service allows crypto lovers to sell their crypto to different fiat currencies. It is possible to get payment in AED, USD, and EUR depending on the request of the customers. AED is the local cryptocurrency and it is the most demanded fiat currency that people want to convert their bitcoins. Additionally, swapping one cryptocurrency for another is also possible. It is mentioned on their website that, it takes only a few minutes to sell crypto for cash in Dubai.

Guidelines to Sell Crypto for Cash in Dubai

Selling crypto for cash is explained in detail on the SUID website. SUID enables customers to sell crypto in 3 fiat currencies (AED, USD, EUR) which are frequently used by locals and also foreign crypto enthusiasts.

On its website, SUID described the selling process in detail. The service is highly demanded by locals and also foreigners.

Visitors can sell crypto for cash in Dubai in 3 steps:

1. Visit the SUID office in Dubai with ID or passport

2. Calculate and confirm the market price of the crypto

3. Get cash after selling crypto in AED, USD, and EUR

According to the website of the crypto OTC, even visitors who have no knowledge of cryptocurrencies can sell crypto in Dubai at the office. The professional staff in the office will help them to set up a crypto wallet with their request or help them to send the crypto to another wallet.

About SUID

SUID (Sell USDT in Dubai) is a crypto OTC where people can easily buy and sell cryptocurrencies with simple steps in Dubai. The OTC shop enables locals and foreigners to buy and sell crypto at their offices in the heart of Dubai. 1000+ cryptocurrencies are available at SUID, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Company Name: SUID

Address: Exchange Tower 10th floor, Office # 1004 - Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971529886273

Email: contact@sellusdtindubai.com

Contact Person: Ilyas Jacobs

Contact Person title: Marketing Assistant

City, Country: Dubai, the UAE

Website: https://sellusdtindubai.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142804