The UK data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle. For instance, in March 2022, AWS plans to invest around $2.4 billion in developing the data center in the country. The country's significant data center construction locations include London, Manchester, and Slough. Highly populated and urbanized locations such as London expect growth in brownfield data center construction in coming years, with greenfield investments taking place in other cities.

In terms of renewable energy, the Renewable Obligation (RO) initiative was set by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This initiative supports adopting renewable energy in large-scale projects in the UK. The market witnessed the establishment of free ports such as East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber region, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames, and Teesside.

The market has over 50 submarine cables connecting the country to major markets worldwide and several inland internet exchange points. Some upcoming submarine cables connecting the UK are 2Africa, Amitie, BT North Sea, Grace Hopper, Scotland-Northern Ireland 3, and Scotland-Northern Ireland 4.

Key Highlights

UK data center market is among the major markets in Western Europe, aided by factors such as the significant increase in data center investments, government strategies, growing connectivity, digitalization, and others.

The UK's government has launched several digitalization initiatives, including National AI Strategy, UK Digital Strategy, National Data Strategy, and IoTUK.

The Government of the UK joint ventured with Ark Data Centres and formed a Crown Hosting Data Centres. In addition, the government invested around $300 million into the Crown Hosting Data Centres to provide the physical data center space for public sectors.

In the UK, the telecom operators such as EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2 are deploying commercial 5G services across the country.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services along with the development of smart cities in the UK will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country. For instance, Lumen Technologies, Pulsant, and DataQube Global are involved in deploying edge data center facilities in the UK.

The UK has renewable energy sources such as wind, wave, marine, hydro, biomass, and solar, and the government aims to generate 100% of the energy mix from renewable sources by 2035. Additionally, it announced a law to reduce carbon emissions by around 78% by 2035.

Vendor Landscape

In 2021, the UK witnessed investments from major companies such as NTT Global Data Centers, Echelon Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Custodian Data Centres, Telehouse, Ark Data Centres, Serverfarm, Teledata, Kao Data, Proximity Data Centres, and VIRTUS Data Centres.

The market has witnessed investments from some new market entrants, including Yondr and Global Technical Realty.

The UK data center market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that cater to significant market operators. For instance, JCA Engineering, based in the UK, has provided its engineering services for Ark Data Centres Spring Park Campus.

The country's acquisition investments of data center firms and facilities have grown significantly. They are creating opportunities for local operators to develop data centers with investments from foreign joint ventures. For instance, Green Mountain acquires Infinity SDC's data center in Romford, London. In addition, Pulsant announced the acquisition of the M247 facility in Manchester, UK.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How much is the UK data center market investment expected to grow?

2. How many data centers have been identified in the UK?

3. What are the driving factors for the UK data center market?

4. Who are key investors in the UK data center market?

