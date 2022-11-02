Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 15:04
Introducing Arta Finance: the digital family office for the world - using technology to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy.

Arta Finance has raised more than $90M from Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue Management and more than 140 angel investors to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy by making family office services available to everyone.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta Finance, a Digital Family Office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the access, personalization, and connections that, until now, were available only to the ultra-wealthy through their family offices. Family offices typically employ teams of professionals who use sophisticated financial strategies and tap into exclusive investment opportunities. Through technology, Arta aims to bring these advantages to millions more people globally. While in stealth mode, the company raised more than $90 million from Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and more than 140 tech and finance luminaries, including Betsy Cohen, Eric Schmidt and Ram Shriram.