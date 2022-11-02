Data Bridge Market Research: Retail Automation Market to Surge USD 34.23 billion by 2029, Share, Size, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Segments

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled as "Retail Automation Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Retail Automation market survey report analyses the common market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which lends a hand to businesses on deciding upon several strategies. SWOT analysis has been carried out throughout the report while formulating it along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing, and collecting data. Major market players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the report. It becomes easy to figure out brand awareness and view about the brand and product among potential customers. An exceptional Retail Automation report presents actionable market insights with which businesses can settle on sustainable and lucrative strategies.
Market Analysis and Size
Retail automation assist in processing a triggering responses, communicating with other digital systems transaction, and manipulating data. The implementation of this software offer benefits such as lower operational risk, reduced cost, better customer experience, and improved efficiency.
Global retail automation market was valued at USD 15.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Retail automation refers to the type of technology that operates as a fully automatic retail stores with the integrations of software. The retail automation consumes less time in purchasing and consumers can browse the products using a touchscreen interface. The retail automation enables the selection of the product of their choice to proceed to pay for it using debit or credit card.
REPORT METRIC
Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029
Base Year - 2021
Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)
Opportunities
Furthermore, emergence of industry 4.0 extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in demand for robotic process automation in the logistics industry will further expand the market
Some of the major players operating in the retail automation market are
- Datalogic S.p.A.
- First Data Corporation
- FUJITSU
- Honeywell International Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
- Pricer AB
- Posiflex Technology, Inc.
- Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
- Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
- E&K Automation GmbH
- KUKA AG
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- inMarket
- POS Company
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.
- Fametech Inc.
- SeePoint, LLC
- Arkrobot
- GreyOrange pte ltd.
The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:
- Global Retail Automation Market [Global - Broken-down into regions]
- Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
- Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]
- Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players
- Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.
- Market Size
- Market Size by application/industry verticals
- Market Projections/Forecast
Market Report Offerings in a Gist:
- A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics
- Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments
- A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players
- PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis
The report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supply chain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. The report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.
Key Drivers: Retail Automation Market
- Shift in Company Business Operations
The rise in shift in company business operations because of the pandemic-induced work-from-home is one of the major factors driving the growth of retail automation market. Also, the integration of cognitive technologies along with change in business processes across enterprises has a positive impact on the market.
- Need for Automating Redundant Tasks
The increase in need for automating redundant tasks accelerate the market growth. Automation induces execution, arrangement of the large volume of data in less time and quick implementation compared to mechanical procedure and reduces overhead expense for enterprises.
- Adoption of Advanced technologies
The rise in integration of retail automation with machine learning to help in advancing the capabilities of software bots further influence the market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RPA offers enhanced business insights, and improved data integrity.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the retail automation market.
Challenges Faced by The Industry
On the other hand, the dependency on the internet and electricity and lack of awareness are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of skilled personnel is projected to challenge the retail automation market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This retail automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on retail automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Key Segmentation:
By Component
Hardware
- Barcode Scanner
- Vending Machines
- E-Pos Systems
- Self-Scan Checkout Systems
Software
- Supply Chain and Inventory Managements Software
- Workforce Management Software
- Retails Apps and Online Store Applications
By Type
- Point of Sales
- Barcode and RFID
- Electronic Shelf Labels
- Cameras
- Autonomous Guided Vehicle
- Automatic Storage and Retrieval System
- Automated Conveyor
- Warehouse Robotics
By Implementation
- On-Store Premise
- On-Warehouse
By End User
- Hypermarkets
- Supermarkets
- Single Item Stores
- Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations
- Hospitality
- Retail Pharmacies
Retail Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The retail automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, type, implementation and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the retail automation market industry are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Asia-Pacific dominates the retail automation market because of the high penetration rate of process management and automation solutions among enterprises within the region.
North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the proliferation of technology in the region.
