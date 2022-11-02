Newgen Software Technologies Ltd: Unlock Endless Possibilities to Do More with Newgen at the Annual Customer Meet in Dubai

Customers to get insights into the latest digital transformation trends

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leading global provider of digital transformation products, is all geared to host customers from the Middle East and Africa at its annual customer meet, NewgenConnect at Grand Hyatt, Dubai (UAE) on November 4, 2022.





Based on the theme - "Do More…" the event is an opportunity for Newgen to interact with customers in-person, hear their digital transformation stories, and share how they can further leverage Newgen's platforms and cutting-edge technologies, including AI and ML. The event will be a platform for thought leaders and industry veterans from the Middle East and Africa regions to network, share their experiences, and learn about the latest digital transformation trends like analytics, cloud, and more.

"NewgenConnect's EMEA edition is a special event for us as the Middle East and Africa region is one of our fastest growing markets. The region forms the core of our business plans as it contributes a significant share of our revenue. For years, these customers have bestowed their faith in our innovative solutions and walked the digital mile with us. It is the perfect opportunity for us to interact with our customers and express our gratitude for making us an integral part of their digital transformation journey," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

"There couldn't have been a better time to meet our customers from the Middle East and Africa. The region is making great strides in digital as enterprises are looking forward to adopting innovative technologies for solving their growing complex needs. We will utilize this opportunity to understand our customers' challenges and help them learn our new offerings, including Trade Finance and AI Cloud platforms. The event will help our customers explore what more they can do in their digital transformation journey," said Tarun Nandwani, COO, Newgen Software.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility. For more details, visit?www.newgensoft.com

