Several of Qualitest's European hubs are seeking to fill 500 roles; more positions are open around the world, including 1,400 in India, 1,000 in the Americas, and 400 in Israel

Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com/) is hiring 1,000 entry-level and 2,000 experienced professionals across multiple regions in key verticals such as gaming and technology, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, and specialized fields like blockchain and Internet-of-Things. Positions are open throughout Qualitest's European hubs in Great Britain, Germany, Romania, and many others with the option to work fully remote.

The company continues to experience rapid growth, including the acquisition of four multinational tech companies within the past two years. Currently, with over 7,000 employees, Qualitest is creating a dynamic and diverse culture of learning and innovating, where individual differences and strengths are celebrated. Their Employee Resource Groups, such as Women@Qualitest and Qualipride, provide employees with an environment of openness and inclusivity. Qualitest's Q.Craft learning ecosystem enables employees to master advanced technologies and earn rewards to celebrate their success and growth within the company.

Additionally, Qualitest has received numerous recognitions for its services. Most recently, Qualitest received multiple nominations for the 2022 European Software Testing Awards 2022 for the third consecutive year. This year's seven nominations include:

Leading Vendor

Best Overall Testing Finance for Principality Business Society in partnership with Qualitest

Best Agile Project NHS Covid Pass Programme in partnership with Qualitest

Best Test Automation Project (Functional) Unilever in partnership with Qualitest

Best Overall Testing Project (Retail) Homebase in partnership with Qualitest

Testing Team of the Year Fujitsu in partnership with Qualitest

Testing Manager of the Year Kishan Maisuria, Principal Consultant SAP at Qualitest

"Growth and 'touching lives' underpin all that we do at Qualitest, and we are dedicated to helping others reach their potential. We make it our mission to empower our employees to become our ambassadors of expertise and brand assurance to help accelerate digital transformation for our clients," says Einav Lavi, Qualitest Chief People Talent Officer. "With many companies hitting the brakes on hiring, we invest in hiring the best talent and up-skilling and re-skilling our workforce."

"Our UK and European divisions cover a wide range of clients who increasingly demand our services across diversified industry domains and a wide range of IT specialties," says Manoj Gupta, Managing Director of Qualitest UK and Europe. "We have succeeded in hiring top talent across the board to support our rapid growth and will not stop any time soon. We look forward to welcoming a diverse array of talents to the Qualitest family."

"As our world becomes increasingly digital, so do the problems that need to be solved," says Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO. "Whether it's a persistent bug in the latest app, or a security vulnerability that reduces the protection of consumers' valuable information, Qualitest believes in finding solutions to problems that affect our everyday lives both online and off. We aim to attract prospective candidates who also are drawn to this calling."

Qualitest is actively hiring Modern Quality Engineers, Software Developers and Software Testers in Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, UK, and USA.

Visit https://qualitestgroup.com/careers/ to learn more and apply.

About Qualitest:

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

