Transparency Market Research: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market to Exceed Value of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031, States TMR Analysis

The acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2031

Rise in the prevalence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in North America is prognosticated to help in the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is forecasted to surpass a value of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031, according to a review report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the TMR assessment finds that acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.





Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia across developed and developing nations. Hence, the demand for different therapeutics for the treatment of this health disorder is being increasing. This factor, in turn, is expected to create profitable prospects for acute lymphoblastic leukemia market manufacturers in the near future, note analysts of a TMR study.

The National Cancer Institute notes that estimated 107,620 of people from the US were suffering from acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2019. Moreover, a latest study highlights that approximately 412,000 individuals globally are expected to be diagnosed with different leukemia types. In addition, acute lymphoblastic leukemia accounts for approximately 12% of all leukemia patients worldwide. Hence, increase in the cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia globally is projected to help in the expansion of the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market size during the forecast period.

Players in the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market are projected to continue gaining significant business prospects in North America during the forecast period. The North America acute lymphoblastic leukemia market growth is ascribed to rise in the cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, strong product pipeline, increase in the number of new product approvals, and surge in the health care expenditure in the region.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market: Key Findings

Chemotherapy or chemo is one of the treatment solutions used for patients with varied types of cancers. This treatment solution utilizes different types of drugs. As per the global market study on acute lymphoblastic leukemia by TMR, the chemotherapy treatment segment is expected to maintain its prominent position during the forecast period. The segment growth is ascribed to several factors including the presence and easy availability of varied product types and the high prescription rate, notes a TMR study on the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market.

Over the period of past few years, major hospitals are offering next-gen medical treatment solutions for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Hence, the analysts at TMR note that the hospitals end-user segment of the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is projected to maintain leading position during the forecast period. Some of the important factors driving the segment growth include the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the understanding pertaining to acute lymphoblastic leukemia health disorder, states a TMR review that delivers key insights on the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market size.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia across the globe is projected to boost the demand of acute lymphoblastic leukemia market

Increase in understanding regarding acute lymphoblastic leukemia and availability of different reimbursement policies in many nations worldwide are bolstering the market

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen, Inc.

Erytech Pharma, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Kite Pharma, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Segmentation

Type

B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia



T-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Treatment

Chemotherapy



Radiation Therapy



Bone Marrow Transplant



Targeted Therapy



Immunotherapy

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

