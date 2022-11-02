An unexpected "non-paper" in which the European Commission signalled a U-turn away from a price cap on gas has caused a stir in what was already an agitated European energy industry.Europe's lengthy and controversial debate over whether or not to place a cap on gas prices shows no signs of finding a swift solution. The EU grudgingly accepted the decision of Spain and Portugal in April to opt for a €40 ($39.63)/MWh price gap on gas used for electricity generation. However, the European Commission (EC) itself continues to vacillate. EC President Ursula von der Leyen put her support behind a price ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...