Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Toronto based cannabis dispensary Minerva Cannabis announces its new partnership with Uber Eats and Leafly offering same day cannabis delivery in Toronto.

Cannabis will be available to order for delivery or pick up directly on Uber Eats from Minerva for 2-hour service or less, offering a quicker service than average. Orders will be delivered by Minerva's CannSell certified staff, in accordance with regulations.

"We're really excited to be one of the three licensed cannabis retailers for the beginning of this partnership by Leafly and Uber Eats. In Toronto alone there's 400+ retailers, so this initiative should be very helpful to Minerva Cannabis and the other retailers involved," says Paul Macchiusi, president of Minerva Cannabis.

This delivery initiative allows for greater accessibility to the vast array of legal cannabis products consumers have come to know and love. This delivery option is a way to help combat impaired driving and the illegal market. It also offers convenience, since commuting for one's favorite products can sometimes be difficult.

"We understand how challenging the cannabis industry has been for retailers in Ontario which is why we're hoping this partnership is a success in order to offer more people access to legal cannabis. Our menu has a wide array of cannabis products from pure-CBD, newly explored derivatives such as CBG and CBN, to higher potency legal THC products. Minerva Cannabis' menu hosts a specifically curated selection of cannabis products, accessories, and merchandise, in order to reach cannabis consumers of all experience levels, tastes, and needs," says Macchiusi.

About Minerva Cannabis

Located at 1050 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5R 3G7, Canada, Minerva Cannabis is an independent and locally owned retail cannabis store in Toronto working to challenge the ideologies of the past by promoting modernity through established safety and educational practices. Minerva is one of five Gold Status Retailers in Ontario and continues to showcase forward thinking ideas and concepts through a number of cannabis focused events supporting community leaders, businesses and neighbours alike.

Media Contact: Paul Macchiusi, info@minervacannabis.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142820