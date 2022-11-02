CYENS Centre of Excellence presents at BioJapan / Regenerative Medicine Japan / healthTECH expo in Japan

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYENS researchers Dr Christos Ioannou and Prof. Marios Avraamides participated the healthTECH expo in Yokohama, Japan on 12-14 October 2022 to present their respective projects, TONE and PULSEVR. The team is looking to engage with the Japanese industry to create synergies and collaborations.

About TONE

TONE is a digital biofeedback mirror tool developed by Dr Ioannou. The purpose of this tool is to prevent, diagnose and rehabilitate musculoskeletal disorders, caused by repetitive movements during work. Such task-specific disorders often develop in musicians and athletes. The biofeedback mirror tool uses motion tracking and electromyography sensors to display full-body musculo-postural feedback that simulates the movement of the user in real-time. The mirror tool provides corrective feedback to help users overcome work-related musculoskeletal disorders.

"Imagine a mirror showing you what your posture and muscles are doing while you are playing an instrument or exercising. If something is wrong, you will know immediately and would be able to correct yourself. This means avoidance of injuries caused by repetitive actions or a relief from pain caused by musculoskeletal imbalances. Our tool gives an opportunity to any user to observe in real time how specific activities affect their own body", says Dr Ioannou.

About PULSEVR

PULSEVR, developed by Prof. Avraamides with SilverSky Ltd., is a Virtual Reality (VR) application that aims to treat Public Speaking Anxiety (PSA). Stage fright or fear of public speaking is often accompanied by a variety of physical and emotional reactions that pose a threat to mental health. PULSEVR implements interventions from Clinical and Cognitive Psychology and is part of a larger suite of VR apps that combine VR with eye-tracking and wearable sensors to treat conditions relating to anxiety.

"PULSEVR is quite different from any other app in this field as it does not rely on desensitisation. We know from research that this doesn't work well in the long term. PULSE offers something that actually works", says Prof. Avraamides.

CYENS Centre of Excellence is a joint venture of three public universities of Cyprus - University of Cyprus, Cyprus University of Technology, and Open University of Cyprus, the Municipality of Nicosia, and two renowned international partners, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Germany, and, University College London, United Kingdom. CYENS is funded by the EU's Horizon 2020 and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. For more information visit www.cyens.org.cy

CONTACT: Andreas Psaltis, Partnerships Manager email: a.psaltis@cyens.org.cy, +357 2274757

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774630/CYENS_Centre_of_Excellence_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936292/TONE_Project_CYENS.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyens-centre-of-excellence-presents-at-biojapan--regenerative-medicine-japan--healthtech-expo-in-japan-301666433.html