Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Jody Stoski Paramedical Tattoo Academy, which offers a comprehensive range of courses on scar camouflaging tattoos, is celebrating its two-year milestone. Within this short span of time, more than 3000 students drawn from 40 countries have completed the academy's online courses on paramedical tattooing. The academy was launched with 3 courses and this number has grown to 7, with two more scheduled to be launched by the second quarter of 2023. The academy's courses include modules on the camouflaging of scars related to breast surgery, tummy tucks, skin grafts, self harm and the use of microneedling to conceal radiation marker spots and acne. The most recent course that has been launched is one on inkless stretch mark revision to erase stretch marks.

Conventional tattooing is meant to showcase the artistic ability of the artist and the individuality of the wearer through the use of complex colors and designs. In the case of paramedical tattooing, however, the emphasis is on the skillful use of medical grade ink to conceal scars from surgery, burns or self-harm and make them blend in with the rest of the skin rather than to stand out.

A recent study found that 81% of people had a negative self-image due to blemishes like scars from surgery, stretch marks and acne. For patients who have such scars, there is a limit to what doctors can achieve cosmetically even through reconstructive surgery. The skillful use of tattoos made using permanent ink to conceal such scars can help patients complete the healing process and regain their self-esteem.

Paramedical tattooing might be a relatively new concept, but it has been identified as the next big business with many people using such services to solve cosmetic medical issues. In the US alone, the cosmetic plastic surgery market is a $16.5 billion industry and most procedures result in scars that have an emotional impact on the patients. In 2020, 2.3 million women across the world were diagnosed with breast cancer and about 75% of them opted to have mastectomies. For such patients, areola or breast scar camouflage tattoos could be the final step in the battle against cancer and help them attain closure.

Commenting on the success of her academy, Jody Stoski, the founder of the Jody Stoski Paramedical Tattoo Academy said, "Our students have played a significant part in the healing of many trauma victims and cancer survivors across the globe. It takes a lot of skill and experience to do paramedical tattooing. Our courses fill a gap in paramedical training and help even experienced tattoo artists further refine their skills and support the healing process. My confidence plummeted due to a scar I received after thyroid cancer surgery and it inspired me to set up this academy. I spent two years developing the content for the courses and launched the academy in March 2020. It became really popular after one of my TikTok videos went viral. Now, we have 55,000 followers on TikTok and 26,000 followers on Instagram. I have worked to treat over 10,000 patients in my career, but every new case offers me an opportunity to promote healing through tattoos. The academy helps me to share this joy of healing with my students."

About Jody Stoski Paramedical Tattoo Academy:

The Jody Stoski Paramedical Tattoo Academy offers online courses that make it possible for students to refine their tattooing skills in order to offer camouflage tattooing services for patients suffering from burn scars, surgery scars, self-harm scars, and conditions like acne and vitilago. Through the courses, students learn how to use tattoo machines for microneedling which softens, resurfaces and conceals these scars.

Media contact:

Name: Jody Stoski

Email address: Paramedical.tattoo.academy@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142826