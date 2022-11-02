The "Europe Branded Generics Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel, Drug Class, and Formulation Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The branded generics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 45.81 billion in 2022 to US$ 81.30 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Players in the pharmaceutical industry are adopting various strategies, including product differentiation, to reduce development costs and maximize profits. Product differentiation involves developing innovative products based on an existing product by enhancing its features, performance, and efficacy. Product differentiation paves the way for strengthening product pipeline and lifecycle management.

As generic drugs contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredients as the brand-name products, differentiation in color, shape, taste, inactive ingredients, preservatives, and packaging result in high demand for branded generics. Therefore, differentiation in the final product is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the competitive players in the market in the coming years.

Additionally, prominent players operating the market are offering low-cost branded generics to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in July 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced a joint venture with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. to commercialize complex generics products, specialty assets, and other pipeline generic medicines. Further, key players in the branded generics segment offer low-cost branded generics to remain competitive in the Europe market. This can be achieved by strategically sourcing raw materials from emerging economies and partnering with suppliers. All these factors would provide lucrative opportunities for the overall branded generics market growth during the forecast period.

By introducing new features and technologies, vendors in the Europe branded generics market can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the market at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Branded Generics Market Segmentation

Europe branded generics market is segmented into therapeutic application, distribution channel, drug class, formulation type and country. The therapeutic application segment of the Europe branded generics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurology, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology diseases, and analgesics and anti-inflammatory. In 2022, the others segment held the largest share of the market, by therapeutic application.

The Europe branded generics market, by distribution channel is hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. The retail pharmacies segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. The Europe branded generics market, by drug class is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, hormones, anti-hypertensive, lipid lowering drugs, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, anti-epileptic, and others. The others segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. The Europe branded generics market, based on formulation type is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and other. In 2022, the oral segment held the largest share of the market, by formulation type.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Branded Generics

Rise in Government Initiatives for Promoting Branded Generics

Market Restraints

Switching Brands, Poorer Clinical Outcomes and Adverse Effects of Generic Medications

Market Opportunities

New Opportunities Owing to Product Differentiation

Future Trends

More Focus Upon Utility of Branded Generics by Healthcare Providers and Professionals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Branded Generics Market Market Landscape

5. Europe Branded Generics Market Key Market Dynamics

6. Branded Generics Market- Europe Analysis

7. Europe Branded Generics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028- by Therapeutic Application

8. Europe Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Distribution Channel

9. Europe Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Drug Class

10. Europe Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Formulation Type

11. Europe Branded Generics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 Country Analysis

12. Branded Generics Market-Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aspen Holdings

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hetero

Lupin

MYLAN N.V.

Par Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz International Gmbh

Sanofi

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

