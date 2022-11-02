Cann American Corp. Completes Asset Purchase and Change in Management

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 02, 2022 / Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink:CNNA), the "Company", a holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties, is pleased to announce an asset purchase and new management.

On October 31, 2022, the Company completed the asset purchase of Mark2media group as a majority owned subsidiary of Cann American Corp.

Mark2media Group is a technology company with a vision to develop and distribute applications globally under a unique business model that eliminates heavy end user costs. Mark2 is registered with Google Play, Apple Store, Steam and Oculus.

As a condition of the asset purchase, Mark2media's CEO, Alexander Woods-Leo, was appointed as Director and CEO of Cann American Corp. Mr. Alexander Woods-Leo is a published developer and patent holder with over a decade of experience with public companies and financial services.

New management intends to rapidly expand Cann American into a diversified holding company. In addition to the Mark2 acquisition, the Company is currently negotiating additional acquisitions and preparing for additional board appointments.

Finally, the Company intends to restructure previous debt arrangements in order to preserve the Company's capital structure and shareholder value, while immediately beginning the audit process for the sake of up listing to the OTCQB exchange. Additional updates will be forthcoming.

Stated Cann American CEO, Alexander Woods-Leo: "I'm very excited for the opportunity to embark on this new era for Cann American and its shareholders. I have a bold new vision and direction for the Company and look forward to a bright future for Cann American."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets and technologies through strategic acquisitions nationally.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

