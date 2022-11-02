El Salvador's Lempa River Hydroelectric Executive Commission (CEL) has started building a 17 MW solar park. It is the first to be owned, designed, planned and executed by the national authorities. It is scheduled to start operations in December 2023.The state of El Salvador has started building the country's first publicly owned solar park. It is being installed in the municipality of Talnique, La Libertad department. It will have an installed capacity of 17 MW, with operations expected to start in December 2023. The Talnique project will host 29,600 bifacial solar modules from an undisclosed ...

