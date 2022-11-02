Regulatory News:

Effective November 1st, 2022, Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemicals(ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), has appointed Barentz as its exclusive North American channel partner to distribute Berkem's sustainable ingredients in Personal Care. Barentz Personal Care, one of leading global specialty distributor, brings some of the best customer service and solutions offerings in the industry and is ready to represent Berkem's sustainable ingredients across the U.S. and Canada.

Inspired by nature, Berkem offers a range of plant-based ingredients for the beauty of the skin, face, body, and hair. Berkem is specialized in the extraction of active ingredients, especially polyphenols. Berkem also offers plant extracts and floral waters, all from plants selected for their efficacy.

"This agreement reflects Berkem's strategy to expand its geographical presence. Beyond its ability to successfully distribute and grow Berkem's product range in the US and Canada, Barentz shares the same values, particularly customer focus and service as well as its approach to the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market." says Eric Moussu, Vice President of Sales, Groupe Berkem.

"The addition of Berkem's Plant based ingredients complements perfectly our current Personal Care product range in North America, allowing us to offer our customers a broader portfolio. Additionally, Berkem's ingredients are in line with our growth strategy to provide our customers with sustainable and uniquely different solutions." says Jean-Luc Joye, Vice President Principal Mgt Personal Care, Barentz North America.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Groupe Berkem was founded in 1993. It is an industrial chemistry company that operates in four markets: construction and materials; health, beauty and nutrition; hygiene and protection; and industry. Groupe Berkem is a leader in plant-based chemistry. It seeks to speed up the ecological transition of industrial players in everyday chemical products. The company is made up of four subsidiaries BERKEM SAS (plant extraction), EUROLYO (customised freeze-drying), ADKALIS (formulation) and LIXOL (resin syntheses). It employs a total of around 165 talents, in its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde, France) and its three industrial sites in Gardonne (Dordogne, France), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde, France) and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir, France). Groupe Berkem has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris index since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

ABOUT BARENTZ

Barentz is a leading global life science ingredients distributor. The company sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide and its ingredient experts provide value-added technical support which includes pre-mixing, blending, ingredient formulation and ingredient testing from its state-of-the-art, customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 65 countries with a strong presence in Europe and North America, and a rapidly growing network in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. With a turnover of €2.1billion, the company employs around 2150 employees worldwide and serves over 22,000 customers. For more information, visit: www.barentz.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005578/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Groupe Berkem

Agence CTer&co +33 (0)5 56 23 25 00 groupeberkem@cter-co.com

Sylvain DARTIX Mob. +33 (0)6 12 58 64 59 Odile SEITER Mob. +33 (0)6 18 37 06 12

Groupe Berkem Investor Relations

NewCap Mathilde Bohin-+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 berkem@newcap.eu

Barentz North America

Jami Knoth, Tel: (440) 937 1000, jknoth@barentz.us