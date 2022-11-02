Youku, Alibaba Group's video streaming platform, commissions new season of popular preschool animated comedy and comes on board as co-production partner

France Télévisions also joins new instalment as commissioning broadcaster



Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL) (Paris:XIL), Academy Award-nominated French animation studio is extending its partnership with Youku, the online video and streaming platform of Alibaba Group, for a new season of the popular preschool 2D and 3D animated series Lupin's Tales. The new series will also be available on France Télévisions (France). Currently in production, the upcoming season of Lupin's Tales will consist of 78 x 7' episodes and is set to launch on Youku and France Télévisions in early 2024.

Alongside the new instalment, Xilam Animation is producing a new series of 26 x 2'30 shorts from the Lupin's Tales universe for the two broadcasters titled Lupin on a Mission, which is set to launch from this Christmas. In the shorts, Lupin is always ready to lend a helping hand and thanks to his can-do attitude and his cleverness, there's not a problem he can't crack!

Xilam Animation and Youku co-produced the first season of Lupin's Tales, which launched in 2021 and according to a report published by Nian Tong Kids Observe, ranked as the fifth best performing international new series across all VOD platforms in China in terms of views and performance.

Under the existing deal, Xilam and Youku are also collaborating to develop a range of merchandise for the China and international markets, with an initial focus on educational products. Alibaba holds distribution and merchandising rights to Lupin's Tales in mainland China, and Xilam handles the rest of the world.

Lupin's Tales follows a wolf-cub who dreams of being like the storybook heroes he admires and goes from one tale to another to live out their adventures through all continents and ages. But the impetuous Lupin is far from perfect, and it is not always easy for him to get to his "happily ever after" luckily, he can count on help from the narrator and on his good heart to guide him and learn from his mistakes. The new second season will see the introduction of a new environment as Lupin journeys into space.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO at Xilam Animation, said: "Following our highly successful partnership with Youku on the original season of Lupin's Tales, which marked our first ever French-Chinese co-production project, it's fantastic to now be building upon this with an all new season of this beloved show. We've seen Lupin's Tales capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences across China, as demonstrated by its impressive performance results, and all around the world, so we can't wait to bring fans these new episodes and shorts that promise even more magical adventures.

Ms. Qian Wu, Vice President of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group and General Manager of Youku Kids, added: "We're delighted to extend our partnership with Xilam Animation and to bring all new Lupin's Tales content to Youku and China. The first season has been hugely popular with our audiences who love having the chance to journey into different worlds with the endearing young wolf cub, and we know they're now going to be really excited to travel around the cosmos in the brand new episodes.

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, NBC Universal, etc.) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) platforms. With a global reputation for creativity and its capacity for innovation, an editorial and commercial expertise at the forefront of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam, builds on its real successes and capitalises on powerful historical brands (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Chicky, etc.) and new brands (Oggy Oggy in the pre-school sector, Mr. Magoo, Trico, etc.) which are consolidating and expanding a significant catalogue of more the 2,700 episodes and 3 feature films including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body. Xilam has unique GCI skills. Xilam employs more than 500 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B PEA SRD long Eligibility

