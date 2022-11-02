Longi has released its earnings for the first three quarters of 2022, while Tongwei has kept prices steady for all types of PERC cells in November.Longi has recorded CNY 87 billion ($11.9 billion) of revenue for the first three quarters of 2022, up 54.9% year on year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY 11 billion, up 45.3% on the year. Longi said in in September that its next-generation HPBC cell was officially in mass production. Tongwei maintained the same prices for all types PERC cells in November, unchanged from September. It quoted 210 mm and 182 mm cells at CNY1.33/W, and ...

