Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 19:22
CGTN:China, Pakistan vow to inject new impetus into all-weather strategic cooperative partnership

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Pakistan on Wednesday vowed to make joint efforts in elevating the level of all-round strategic cooperation and inject new impetus into their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.