Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 19:40
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 2

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 340.9451 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 346.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 335.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,896,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,194,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1184338.00 08:12:3900061899912TRLO0LSE
1028338.00 08:12:3900061899911TRLO0LSE
1823338.00 08:30:4000061900694TRLO0LSE
529338.00 08:30:4000061900695TRLO0LSE
1919336.50 09:13:1700061902262TRLO0LSE
714335.50 09:22:1200061902576TRLO0LSE
175335.50 09:22:1200061902577TRLO0LSE
514335.50 09:22:1200061902578TRLO0LSE
858335.50 09:22:1200061902579TRLO0LSE
1745336.00 09:22:1200061902580TRLO0LSE
493336.00 09:22:1200061902581TRLO0LSE
2047336.00 09:22:1400061902582TRLO0LSE
550338.00 09:24:1100061902626TRLO0LSE
732338.00 09:24:1100061902627TRLO0LSE
284338.00 09:24:1100061902628TRLO0LSE
500338.00 09:29:4100061902799TRLO0LSE
1562338.00 09:29:4100061902800TRLO0LSE
905338.00 09:53:2000061903289TRLO0LSE
500338.00 09:53:2000061903290TRLO0LSE
705338.00 09:53:2000061903291TRLO0LSE
1991337.50 10:09:1200061903641TRLO0LSE
408337.50 10:37:1200061904337TRLO0LSE
1564337.50 10:37:1200061904338TRLO0LSE
2335338.50 11:13:4700061905270TRLO0LSE
224338.00 11:20:0300061905410TRLO0LSE
626338.00 11:20:0300061905411TRLO0LSE
500338.00 11:20:0300061905412TRLO0LSE
1915341.50 11:48:5100061906349TRLO0LSE
320341.50 11:48:5100061906350TRLO0LSE
500341.00 11:50:0300061906377TRLO0LSE
1000341.00 11:50:0300061906378TRLO0LSE
198341.00 11:50:0300061906379TRLO0LSE
500341.00 11:50:0300061906380TRLO0LSE
770340.50 11:52:4500061906557TRLO0LSE
985340.50 11:52:4500061906558TRLO0LSE
464340.50 11:52:4500061906559TRLO0LSE
2447342.00 12:01:1100061906753TRLO0LSE
2179342.50 12:42:1600061908108TRLO0LSE
2271343.50 13:26:0300061909084TRLO0LSE
1000343.50 13:29:0300061909192TRLO0LSE
500343.50 13:29:0300061909193TRLO0LSE
832343.50 13:29:0300061909194TRLO0LSE
394344.50 14:05:0400061911173TRLO0LSE
853344.50 14:05:0400061911174TRLO0LSE
236344.50 14:05:0400061911175TRLO0LSE
53344.50 14:05:0400061911176TRLO0LSE
74344.50 14:05:0400061911177TRLO0LSE
1956346.50 14:15:3600061911848TRLO0LSE
1500345.50 14:15:5500061911865TRLO0LSE
781345.50 14:15:5500061911866TRLO0LSE
2056345.00 14:18:5200061911996TRLO0LSE
1441344.50 14:29:0100061912351TRLO0LSE
810344.50 14:29:0100061912352TRLO0LSE
1401344.00 14:52:1200061913716TRLO0LSE
876344.00 14:52:1200061913717TRLO0LSE
326344.00 15:10:0400061914896TRLO0LSE
1017344.00 15:10:0400061914897TRLO0LSE
826344.00 15:10:0400061914898TRLO0LSE
179344.00 15:10:0400061914899TRLO0LSE
434343.50 15:30:0200061916086TRLO0LSE
500343.50 15:30:0200061916087TRLO0LSE
500343.50 15:30:0200061916088TRLO0LSE
500343.50 15:30:0200061916089TRLO0LSE
91343.50 15:30:0200061916090TRLO0LSE
525343.50 15:54:0600061917220TRLO0LSE
535344.00 15:55:0000061917251TRLO0LSE
452344.00 15:55:0000061917252TRLO0LSE
127344.00 15:55:0000061917253TRLO0LSE
424344.00 15:55:0000061917254TRLO0LSE
206344.00 15:57:4000061917501TRLO0LSE
970344.00 15:57:4000061917502TRLO0LSE
251343.00 16:07:4200061918233TRLO0LSE
1000343.00 16:07:4200061918234TRLO0LSE
86343.00 16:07:4200061918235TRLO0LSE
356342.50 16:10:0100061918332TRLO0LSE
17342.50 16:14:5600061918533TRLO0LSE
295342.50 16:14:5600061918534TRLO0LSE
292342.50 16:14:5900061918536TRLO0LSE
364342.50 16:15:3000061918605TRLO0LSE
10000341.00 16:35:0300061919704TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.