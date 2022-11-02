Bringing certified coach's perspective to world's largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Niki Wells, psychedelic facilitator and visionary guide, is speaking at Wonderland (November 3-5, 2022), the largest psychedelic medicine business event held to date, on the topic of "Therapists and Coaches Discussing their Trauma Focus IFS Integration Practices," at 2:50 pm on November 5, in addition to moderating a panel on "Microdosing 101," at 10:50 am on November 3.

At Wonderland, Niki Wells will bring her unique perspective as a certified coach as well as certified applied positive psychology practitioner to the vital role coaches play in supporting the collective human flourishing, especially in the psychedelic space. She will be joined in her panel on trauma informed integration, where she looks forward to delving into the relationship between trauma, core self and integration experiences. As a moderator of a microdosing panel, Niki will foster discussion that can inform attendees on the basics and the true potential of embracing this practice in day-to-day life.

"As our collective human experience evolves and our consciousness continues to expand it is exciting to witness this embrace of psychedelic medicine and the potentials it brings," says Niki Wells of the upcoming conference. "As a coach, I hope to shine a light on the importance of preparation, support and after journey work to truly integrate this powerful tool."

Niki accepts one-on-one coaching clients on an application basis with an emphasis on individuals in leadership positions. She facilitates deep work centered around human flourishing with the goal of unleashing the deepest visions of our world's emerging leaders.

For more information on Wonderland and to buy tickets to attend, please visit the website.

About Niki Wells

Niki Wells is a Psychedelic Facilitator and Visionary Guide and advocate for coaches' vital role in supporting our collective human flourishing, especially in the psychedelic space. As the co-founder of The Cannabis Coaching Institute, a coaching certification program for health coaches who specialize in cannabis, Niki has trained over 300 coaches in the art and science of effective coaching. Through her experience in training coaches and working as a psychedelic facilitator, Niki has come to believe that well-trained coaches will play an essential role in supporting the longevity and sustainability of the psychedelic therapy movement. As a personal coach and facilitator, Niki works with clients to transform their entire way of being and realize their fullest potential through various modalities, including positive psychology, neuroscience, quantum healing, and psychedelic journeywork. Niki also holds certifications in Short-Term Crisis Counseling, Nutrition Education, and Natural Culinary Arts. To learn more about Niki or reach out to her visit www.nikiwells.com.

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can't wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.

About Microdose

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space.

We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.

