Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE: TMED) (OTC Pink: EVAHF) (FSE: AUHP) (the "Company" of "EGF") has begun to look into the acquisition of overleveraged retail cannabis assets across Canada and the United States. The ideal target asset will be cash flow positive dispensaries that are located in densely populated areas with high demand for adult recreational cannabis use. As the market has become ever competitive many dispensaries have become leveraged presenting ideal acquisition targets that can be obtained at a fraction of their true value and potential.

"EGF Theramed sits in a strong position to raise capital and further develop quality assets with its experienced management team. Currently we feel there is a significant gap in the value of retail cannabis assets in the market today. The companies that are in a strong cash position will effectively be able to take advantage of this significant market and we plan to be a major player in this sector as most significant costs have been absorbed by predeceasing companies," states Connor Yuen, CEO.

EGF Theramed is looking for specific dispensaries that are specially designed to convert and attract customers into the local legal cannabis market. The Company is focused on developing a retail experience that has a specific Cannabis culture and conveys a community feel. The Company expects to offer a wide breadth of products and to elevate the customer experience. The company is targeting prime real estate for consumer accessibility and to help execute the company's long-term vision.

The Canadian Cannabis Retail Market continues to be fragmented and with operators of single retail locations becoming increasingly leveraged. By using its $10 million loan EGF plans to acquire distressed locations and use economics of scale to maximize the conglomerate's value. The size of the legal adult-use cannabis market in Canada stands at $5.43 billion Canadian dollars in 2022. By 2026, this market is forecast to reach $10.44 billion dollars. The market will continue to grow at an accelerated pace giving EGF substantial room for growth with its potential retail assets.

In addition, the company will look at potential partnerships with farm-to-gate operations to setup retail operations on their behalf, allowing them to continue to operate in core production business, while EGF runs the retail operations for a portion of the overall profit.

ABOUT EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.

(CSE: TMED) (OTC Pink: EVAHF) (FSE: AUHP)

EGF is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory SOPs.

