Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
WKN: 899518 ISIN: US1263491094 
02.11.22
09:03 Uhr
62,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,34 %
02.11.2022 | 21:34
CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -2-

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results 02-Nov-2022 / 21:01 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results:

Third quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD273.3 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD255.1 million. . GAAP operating income was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD46.7million, or 18.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD8 million, to shareholders. . During the third quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased 488,000 shares of its common stock under its stockrepurchase program for approximately USD28 million.

"After hitting some headwinds last quarter, Team CSG delivered strong, healthy revenue growth in Q3 with 4.2% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. Further, on the back of our timely Operating Margin Improvement Initiative, we reported non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.3%, one of our best results in recent memory. And we returned USD91 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the first nine months of the year," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "Looking forward, our exciting Q3 results give us confidence that we can finish 2022 strong and build even better growth momentum for 2023."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): 

Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 
                                    30, 
                              Percent              Percent 
                    2022   2021   Changed   2022    2021    Changed 
GAAP Results: 
                    USD     USD     %     USD     USD      % 
Revenue 
                    273,308  263,209  3.8    799,876  771,462   3.7 
Operating Income.            19,977  32,763  (39.0 %)  43,675   96,306   (54.6 %) 
                    %     %           %     % 
Operating Margin Percentage 
                    7.3    12.4         5.5    12.5 
                    USD     USD           USD     USD 
EPS                             (20.0 %)             (55.8 %) 
                    0.40   0.50         0.76    1.72 
Non-GAAP Results: 
                    USD     USD     %     USD     USD      % 
Adjusted Revenue 
                    255,131  246,969  3.3    744,948  722,117   3.2 
                              %                 % 
Operating Income            46,747  41,565        123,673  121,561 
                              12.5                1.7 
                    %     %           %     % 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 
                    18.3   16.8         16.6    16.8 
                    USD     USD     %     USD     USD      % 
EPS 
                    1.06   0.88    20.5    2.76    2.52     9.5

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD273.3 million, a 3.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD263.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately three-fourths of the increase was attributed to organic growth resulting mainly from increased payments volume and conversions of customer accounts onto CSG solutions.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, compared to USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income can be primarily attributed to the USD14.0 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related mainly to an operating margin improvement initiative that began in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD0.40, as compared to USD0.50 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase in restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, offset by a USD6.2 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2021 related to CSG obtaining a controlling interest in MobileCard.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD255.1 million, a 3.3% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD247.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD46.7 million, or 18.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD41.6 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2021. The increases in operating income and operating income margin can be mainly attributed to the higher revenue along with the margin improvement initiatives, mentioned above.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD1.06 compared to USD0.88 for the third quarter of 2021, with the increase due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 were USD147.3 million compared to USD135.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 of USD22.8 million and USD46.1 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD10.9 million and USD38.7 million, respectively. These year-over-year decreases in quarterly cash flows from operations and non-GAAP free cash flow are mainly attributed to unfavorable changes in working capital, resulting mainly from the timing of payment of employee wages and the accrual of the annual bonus, and deferred revenue related to a large international implementation project.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows: 

As of November 2, 2022 Previous 
GAAP Measures: 
                               USD 
Revenue                No change 
                               1,070 - USD1,110 million 
Non-GAAP Measures: 
                               USD 
Adjusted Revenue           No change 
                               1,000 - USD1,033 million 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage No change        16.2% - 16.7% 
                               USD 
EPS                  No change 
                               3.44 - USD3.68 
                               USD 
Adjusted EBITDA            No change 
                               220 - USD230 million 
                   USD            USD 
Free Cash Flow 
                   25 - USD40 million    80 - USD90 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss CSG's third quarter 2022 earnings results. The call will be conducted live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -2-

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: 1. CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; 2. Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; 3. CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; 4. Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; 5. CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; 6. CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; 7. CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; 8. CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; 9. Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; 10. CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; 11. CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; 12. CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; 13. CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and 14. CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

September   December 
                                              30,      31, 
                                              2022      2021 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
                                              USD       USD 
Cash and cash equivalents. 
                                              146,685    205,635 
Short-term investments                                   575      28,037 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments                   147,260    233,672 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                           172,609    186,267 
Trade accounts receivable: 
Billed, net of allowance of USD4,998 and USD4,250                        238,831    244,317 
Unbilled                                          51,139     35,802 
Income taxes receivable                                   23,075     6,414 
Other current assets                                    58,811     41,727 
Total current assets                                    691,725    748,199 
Non-current assets: 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,994 and USD111,244            71,856     73,580 
Operating lease right-of-use assets.                            53,033     86,034 
Software, net of amortization of USD159,357 and USD152,283                   24,585     29,757 
Goodwill                                          295,196    321,330 
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD113,348 and 114,166          47,674     57,207 
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,574 and USD32,410             52,194     46,618 
Deferred income taxes                                    13,791     8,584 
Other assets                                        9,091     15,840 
Total non-current assets                                  567,420    638,950 
                                              USD       USD 
Total assets. 
                                              1,259,145   1,387,149 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
                                              USD       USD 
Current portion of long-term debt 
                                              52,500     237,500 
Operating lease liabilities                                 21,726     23,270 
Customer deposits                                      36,442     43,546 
Trade accounts payable                                   32,686     35,397 
Accrued employee compensation                                51,517     91,115 
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities                         171,192    185,276 
Deferred revenue                                      47,067     53,748 
Income taxes payable                                    10,613     398 
Other current liabilities                                  21,637     24,852 
Total current liabilities                                  445,380    695,102 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD2,843 and USD3,40              377,157    137,219 
Operating lease liabilities                                 58,279     70,068 
Deferred revenue                                      18,738     19,599 
Income taxes payable                                    3,470     4,058 
Deferred income taxes                                    110      7,752 
Other non-current liabilities.                               11,706     13,107 
Total non-current liabilities                                469,460    251,803 
Total liabilities                                      914,840    946,905 
Stockholders' equity: 
Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued   -       - 
and outstanding 
Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,664 and 32,495    708      705 
shares outstanding 
Additional paid-in capital                                 488,292    488,303 
Treasury stock, at cost; 37,827 and 36,713 shares                      (995,606  )  (930,106  ) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): 
Unrealized loss on short-term investments, net of tax                    -       (6     ) 
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments                     (73,448  )  (38,347  ) 
Accumulated earnings                                    924,359    916,060 
Total CSG stockholders' equity.                               344,305    436,609 
Noncontrolling interest                                   -       3,635 
Total stockholders' equity.                                 344,305    440,244 
                                              USD       USD 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 
                                              1,259,145   1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 

Quarter Ended           Nine Months Ended 
                          September 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
                          2022       2021       2022       2021 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Revenue 
                          273,308     263,209     799,876     771,462 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown  138,462     134,705     415,014     401,185 
separately below) 
Other operating expenses: 
Research and development              54        34,384      103,365     99,350 
Research and development.              9,026      54,923      173,833     152,988 
Depreciation                    5,896      6,225      17,685      18,604

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
