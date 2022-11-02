CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -2

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results:

Third quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD273.3 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD255.1 million. . GAAP operating income was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD46.7million, or 18.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD8 million, to shareholders. . During the third quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased 488,000 shares of its common stock under its stockrepurchase program for approximately USD28 million.

"After hitting some headwinds last quarter, Team CSG delivered strong, healthy revenue growth in Q3 with 4.2% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. Further, on the back of our timely Operating Margin Improvement Initiative, we reported non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.3%, one of our best results in recent memory. And we returned USD91 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the first nine months of the year," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "Looking forward, our exciting Q3 results give us confidence that we can finish 2022 strong and build even better growth momentum for 2023."

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent Percent 2022 2021 Changed 2022 2021 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Revenue 273,308 263,209 3.8 799,876 771,462 3.7 Operating Income. 19,977 32,763 (39.0 %) 43,675 96,306 (54.6 %) % % % % Operating Margin Percentage 7.3 12.4 5.5 12.5 USD USD USD USD EPS (20.0 %) (55.8 %) 0.40 0.50 0.76 1.72 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Adjusted Revenue 255,131 246,969 3.3 744,948 722,117 3.2 % % Operating Income 46,747 41,565 123,673 121,561 12.5 1.7 % % % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 18.3 16.8 16.6 16.8 USD USD % USD USD % EPS 1.06 0.88 20.5 2.76 2.52 9.5

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD273.3 million, a 3.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD263.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately three-fourths of the increase was attributed to organic growth resulting mainly from increased payments volume and conversions of customer accounts onto CSG solutions.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, compared to USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income can be primarily attributed to the USD14.0 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related mainly to an operating margin improvement initiative that began in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD0.40, as compared to USD0.50 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase in restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, offset by a USD6.2 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2021 related to CSG obtaining a controlling interest in MobileCard.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD255.1 million, a 3.3% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD247.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD46.7 million, or 18.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD41.6 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2021. The increases in operating income and operating income margin can be mainly attributed to the higher revenue along with the margin improvement initiatives, mentioned above.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD1.06 compared to USD0.88 for the third quarter of 2021, with the increase due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 were USD147.3 million compared to USD135.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 of USD22.8 million and USD46.1 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD10.9 million and USD38.7 million, respectively. These year-over-year decreases in quarterly cash flows from operations and non-GAAP free cash flow are mainly attributed to unfavorable changes in working capital, resulting mainly from the timing of payment of employee wages and the accrual of the annual bonus, and deferred revenue related to a large international implementation project.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows:

As of November 2, 2022 Previous GAAP Measures: USD Revenue No change 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue No change 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage No change 16.2% - 16.7% USD EPS No change 3.44 - USD3.68 USD Adjusted EBITDA No change 220 - USD230 million USD USD Free Cash Flow 25 - USD40 million 80 - USD90 million

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: 1. CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; 2. Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; 3. CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; 4. Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; 5. CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; 6. CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; 7. CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; 8. CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; 9. Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; 10. CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; 11. CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; 12. CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; 13. CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and 14. CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

(in thousands)

September December 30, 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents. 146,685 205,635 Short-term investments 575 28,037 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 147,260 233,672 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 172,609 186,267 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of USD4,998 and USD4,250 238,831 244,317 Unbilled 51,139 35,802 Income taxes receivable 23,075 6,414 Other current assets 58,811 41,727 Total current assets 691,725 748,199 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,994 and USD111,244 71,856 73,580 Operating lease right-of-use assets. 53,033 86,034 Software, net of amortization of USD159,357 and USD152,283 24,585 29,757 Goodwill 295,196 321,330 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD113,348 and 114,166 47,674 57,207 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,574 and USD32,410 52,194 46,618 Deferred income taxes 13,791 8,584 Other assets 9,091 15,840 Total non-current assets 567,420 638,950 USD USD Total assets. 1,259,145 1,387,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: USD USD Current portion of long-term debt 52,500 237,500 Operating lease liabilities 21,726 23,270 Customer deposits 36,442 43,546 Trade accounts payable 32,686 35,397 Accrued employee compensation 51,517 91,115 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 171,192 185,276 Deferred revenue 47,067 53,748 Income taxes payable 10,613 398 Other current liabilities 21,637 24,852 Total current liabilities 445,380 695,102 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD2,843 and USD3,40 377,157 137,219 Operating lease liabilities 58,279 70,068 Deferred revenue 18,738 19,599 Income taxes payable 3,470 4,058 Deferred income taxes 110 7,752 Other non-current liabilities. 11,706 13,107 Total non-current liabilities 469,460 251,803 Total liabilities 914,840 946,905 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued - - and outstanding Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,664 and 32,495 708 705 shares outstanding Additional paid-in capital 488,292 488,303 Treasury stock, at cost; 37,827 and 36,713 shares (995,606 ) (930,106 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized loss on short-term investments, net of tax - (6 ) Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (73,448 ) (38,347 ) Accumulated earnings 924,359 916,060 Total CSG stockholders' equity. 344,305 436,609 Noncontrolling interest - 3,635 Total stockholders' equity. 344,305 440,244 USD USD Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,259,145 1,387,149

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD Revenue 273,308 263,209 799,876 771,462 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown 138,462 134,705 415,014 401,185 separately below) Other operating expenses: Research and development 54 34,384 103,365 99,350 Research and development. 9,026 54,923 173,833 152,988 Depreciation 5,896 6,225 17,685 18,604

