CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results 02-Nov-2022 / 21:01 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results:

Third quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD273.3 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD255.1 million. . GAAP operating income was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD46.7million, or 18.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD8 million, to shareholders. . During the third quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased 488,000 shares of its common stock under its stockrepurchase program for approximately USD28 million.

"After hitting some headwinds last quarter, Team CSG delivered strong, healthy revenue growth in Q3 with 4.2% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. Further, on the back of our timely Operating Margin Improvement Initiative, we reported non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.3%, one of our best results in recent memory. And we returned USD91 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the first nine months of the year," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "Looking forward, our exciting Q3 results give us confidence that we can finish 2022 strong and build even better growth momentum for 2023."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): 

Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 
                                    30, 
                              Percent              Percent 
                    2022   2021   Changed   2022    2021    Changed 
GAAP Results: 
                    USD     USD     %     USD     USD      % 
Revenue 
                    273,308  263,209  3.8    799,876  771,462   3.7 
Operating Income.            19,977  32,763  (39.0 %)  43,675   96,306   (54.6 %) 
                    %     %           %     % 
Operating Margin Percentage 
                    7.3    12.4         5.5    12.5 
                    USD     USD           USD     USD 
EPS                             (20.0 %)             (55.8 %) 
                    0.40   0.50         0.76    1.72 
Non-GAAP Results: 
                    USD     USD     %     USD     USD      % 
Adjusted Revenue 
                    255,131  246,969  3.3    744,948  722,117   3.2 
                              %                 % 
Operating Income            46,747  41,565        123,673  121,561 
                              12.5                1.7 
                    %     %           %     % 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 
                    18.3   16.8         16.6    16.8 
                    USD     USD     %     USD     USD      % 
EPS 
                    1.06   0.88    20.5    2.76    2.52     9.5

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD273.3 million, a 3.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD263.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately three-fourths of the increase was attributed to organic growth resulting mainly from increased payments volume and conversions of customer accounts onto CSG solutions.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, compared to USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income can be primarily attributed to the USD14.0 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related mainly to an operating margin improvement initiative that began in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD0.40, as compared to USD0.50 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase in restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, offset by a USD6.2 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2021 related to CSG obtaining a controlling interest in MobileCard.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD255.1 million, a 3.3% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD247.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD46.7 million, or 18.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD41.6 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2021. The increases in operating income and operating income margin can be mainly attributed to the higher revenue along with the margin improvement initiatives, mentioned above.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD1.06 compared to USD0.88 for the third quarter of 2021, with the increase due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 were USD147.3 million compared to USD135.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 of USD22.8 million and USD46.1 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD10.9 million and USD38.7 million, respectively. These year-over-year decreases in quarterly cash flows from operations and non-GAAP free cash flow are mainly attributed to unfavorable changes in working capital, resulting mainly from the timing of payment of employee wages and the accrual of the annual bonus, and deferred revenue related to a large international implementation project.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows: 

As of November 2, 2022 Previous 
GAAP Measures: 
                               USD 
Revenue                No change 
                               1,070 - USD1,110 million 
Non-GAAP Measures: 
                               USD 
Adjusted Revenue           No change 
                               1,000 - USD1,033 million 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage No change        16.2% - 16.7% 
                               USD 
EPS                  No change 
                               3.44 - USD3.68 
                               USD 
Adjusted EBITDA            No change 
                               220 - USD230 million 
                   USD            USD 
Free Cash Flow 
                   25 - USD40 million    80 - USD90 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss CSG's third quarter 2022 earnings results. The call will be conducted live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: 1. CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; 2. Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; 3. CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; 4. Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; 5. CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; 6. CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; 7. CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; 8. CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; 9. Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; 10. CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; 11. CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; 12. CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; 13. CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and 14. CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

September   December 
                                              30,      31, 
                                              2022      2021 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
                                              USD       USD 
Cash and cash equivalents. 
                                              146,685    205,635 
Short-term investments                                   575      28,037 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments                   147,260    233,672 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                           172,609    186,267 
Trade accounts receivable: 
Billed, net of allowance of USD4,998 and USD4,250                        238,831    244,317 
Unbilled                                          51,139     35,802 
Income taxes receivable                                   23,075     6,414 
Other current assets                                    58,811     41,727 
Total current assets                                    691,725    748,199 
Non-current assets: 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,994 and USD111,244            71,856     73,580 
Operating lease right-of-use assets.                            53,033     86,034 
Software, net of amortization of USD159,357 and USD152,283                   24,585     29,757 
Goodwill                                          295,196    321,330 
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD113,348 and 114,166          47,674     57,207 
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,574 and USD32,410             52,194     46,618 
Deferred income taxes                                    13,791     8,584 
Other assets                                        9,091     15,840 
Total non-current assets                                  567,420    638,950 
                                              USD       USD 
Total assets. 
                                              1,259,145   1,387,149 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
                                              USD       USD 
Current portion of long-term debt 
                                              52,500     237,500 
Operating lease liabilities                                 21,726     23,270 
Customer deposits                                      36,442     43,546 
Trade accounts payable                                   32,686     35,397 
Accrued employee compensation                                51,517     91,115 
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities                         171,192    185,276 
Deferred revenue                                      47,067     53,748 
Income taxes payable                                    10,613     398 
Other current liabilities                                  21,637     24,852 
Total current liabilities                                  445,380    695,102 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD2,843 and USD3,40              377,157    137,219 
Operating lease liabilities                                 58,279     70,068 
Deferred revenue                                      18,738     19,599 
Income taxes payable                                    3,470     4,058 
Deferred income taxes                                    110      7,752 
Other non-current liabilities.                               11,706     13,107 
Total non-current liabilities                                469,460    251,803 
Total liabilities                                      914,840    946,905 
Stockholders' equity: 
Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued   -       - 
and outstanding 
Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,664 and 32,495    708      705 
shares outstanding 
Additional paid-in capital                                 488,292    488,303 
Treasury stock, at cost; 37,827 and 36,713 shares                      (995,606  )  (930,106  ) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): 
Unrealized loss on short-term investments, net of tax                    -       (6     ) 
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments                     (73,448  )  (38,347  ) 
Accumulated earnings                                    924,359    916,060 
Total CSG stockholders' equity.                               344,305    436,609 
Noncontrolling interest                                   -       3,635 
Total stockholders' equity.                                 344,305    440,244 
                                              USD       USD 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 
                                              1,259,145   1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 

Quarter Ended           Nine Months Ended 
                          September 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
                          2022       2021       2022       2021 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Revenue 
                          273,308     263,209     799,876     771,462 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown  138,462     134,705     415,014     401,185 
separately below) 
Other operating expenses: 
Research and development              54        34,384      103,365     99,350 
Research and development.              9,026      54,923      173,833     152,988 
Depreciation                    5,896      6,225      17,685      18,604 
Restructuring and reorganization charges      14,193      209       46,304      3,029 
Total operating expenses              253,331     230,446     756,201     675,156 
Operating income.                  9,977      32,763      43,675      96,306 
Other income (expense): 
Interest expense                  4,328    )  (3,636    )  (10,286   )  (10,861   ) 
Amortization of original issue discount       -        (794     )  -        (2,350    ) 
Interest and investment income, net         281       78        537       286 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion. -        -        (7,456    )  - 
Other, net.                     2,790      (5,875    )  6,044      (6,530    ) 
Total other                     (1,257    )  (10,227   )  (11,161   )  (19,455   ) 
Income before income taxes             18,720      22,536      32,514      76,851 
Income tax provision                (6,239    )  (6,406    )  (8,603    )  (21,769   ) 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Net income 
                          81        16,130      23,911      55,082 
Weighted-average shares outstanding: 
Basic                        30,941      31,756      31,219      31,825 
Dilute                       31,159      31,960      31,487      32,033 
Earnings per common share: 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Basic 
                          0.40       0.51       0.77       1.73 
Diluted                       0.40       0.50       0.76       1.72

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

Nine Months Ended 
                                       September 30,    September 30, 
                                       2022         2021 
Cash flows from operating activities: 
                                       USD          USD 
Net income. 
                                       23,911        55,082 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating 
activities- 
Depreciation                                  21,817        18,604 
Amortizatio                                  36,470        34,314 
Amortization of original issue discount 
impairment                                   30,126        415 
Loss on short-term investments and other                    19          51 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion               7,456        - 
Loss on extinguishment of debt                         -          132 
Loss on acquisition of controlling interest                  -          6,180 
Unrealized foreign currency transactions gains, net              (1,700      )  (339       ) 
Deferred income taxes                             (16,457     )  2,188 
Stock-based compensation                            20,778        15,304 
Subtotal                                    122,420       134,281 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: 
Trade accounts receivable, net                         (22,026     )  (11,621     ) 
Other current and non-current assets and liabilities              (16,430     )  (13,912     ) 
Income taxes payable/receivable                        (7,188      )  (6,111      ) 
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities                 (67,053     )  (18,329     ) 
Deferred revenue                                (150       )  4,001 
Net cash provided by operating activities                   9,573        88,309 
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Purchases of software, property and equipment                 (31,564     )  (22,531     ) 
Purchases of short-term investments                      -          (57,734     ) 
Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments             27,447        80,092 
Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired        -          (51,111     ) 
Net cash used in investing activities                     (4,117      )  (51,284     ) 
Cash flows from financing activities: 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock                     2,217        1,926 
Payment of cash dividends                           (25,396     )  (24,653     ) 
Repurchase of common stock                           (73,380     )  (25,568     ) 
Deferred acquisition payments                         (1,959      )  - 
Proceeds from long-term debt                          290,000       150,000 
Payments on long-term debt.                          (247,926     )  (126,563     ) 
Payments of deferred financing costs                      -          (3,000      ) 
Settlement and merchant reserve activity                    (13,931     )  (7,735      ) 
Net cash used in financing activities                     (70,375     )  (35,593     ) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted (7,689      )  (1,872      ) 
cash 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           (72,608     )  (440       ) 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period        391,902       354,730 
                                       USD          USD 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 
                                       319,294       354,290 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 
Cash paid during the period for- 
                                       USD          USD 
Interest 
                                       12,367        11,947 
Income taxes                                  31,817        25,688 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: 
                                       USD          USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                       146,685       195,365 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                     172,609       158,925 
                                       USD          USD 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 
                                       319,294       354,290

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue 

Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended 
           September 30, 2022        June 30, 2022      September 30, 2021 
           Amount      % of Revenue  Amount  % of Revenue  Amount      % of Revenue 
           USD             %   USD         %   USD             % 
Charter 
           57,974           21  53,173       20  55,332           21 
                        %            %                % 
Comcast        53,533              52,919          53,840 
                        20            20                20

Revenue by Vertical 

Quarter    Quarter    Quarter 
              Ended     Ended     Ended 
              September   June 30,    September 
              30,              30, 
              2022      2022      2021 
                   %       %       % 
Broadband/Cable/Satellite 
                   55       55       56 
                   %       %       % 
Telecommunications 
                   20       19       20 
                   %       %       % 
All other 
                   25       26       24 
                   %       %       % 
Total revenue 
                   100      100      100

Revenue by Geography 

Quarter    Quarter    Quarter 
                Ended     Ended     Ended 
                September   June 30,    September 
                30,              30, 
                2022      2022      2021 
                     %       %       % 
Americas 
                     86       85       85 
                     %       %       % 
Europe, Middle East and Africa 
                     10       11       12 
                     %       %       % 
Asia Pacific 
                     4       4       3 
                     %       %       % 
Total revenue. 
                     100      100      100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

. Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

. Forecasting and budgeting;

. Certain management compensation incentives; and

. Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

. A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

. Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and

. Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

. The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

. Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and

. Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures: 

Non-GAAP Exclusions              Adjusted     Operating    Adjusted Operating Margin      EPS 
                       Revenue     Income      Percentage 
Transaction fees               X        -        X                  - 
Restructuring and reorganization charges   -        X        X                  X 
Executive transition costs          -        X        X                  X 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  -        X        X                  X 
Earn-out compensation             -        X        X                  X 
Transaction-related costs           -        X        X                  X 
Stock-based compensation           -        X        X                  X 
Amortization of original issue discount    -        -        -                  X 
("OID") 
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment/      -        -        -                  X 
conversion 
Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions  -        -        -                  X 
Unusual income tax matters          -        -        -                  X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: 1. Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, inconjunction with the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-partypayment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided underits payment services customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted againstrevenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present theirrevenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenueprovides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical andfuture periods, as well as with other payments companies. 2. Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/orsignificant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes inmanagement structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamentalreorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. 3. Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officerunder the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods.

. Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

. Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business.

. The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes. 1. Gains and losses related to the extinguishment/conversion of debt can be as a result of the refinancingof CSG's credit agreement and/or repurchase, conversion, or settlement of CSG's convertible notes. Theseactivities, to include any derivative activity related to debt conversions, are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, andtherefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activitiesfor cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results withhistorical and future periods. 2. Gains or losses related to the acquisition or disposition of certain of CSG's business activities are notconsidered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generallynon-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate thecash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains andlosses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG'scurrent operating results with historical and future periods. 3. Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things asincome tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatmentof certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financialresults with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, and gains and losses on acquisitions or dispositions, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands): 

Quarter Ended 
                          Nine Months Ended September 30, 
              September 30, 
              2022    2021    2022       2021 
              USD      USD      USD         USD 
GAAP revenue 
              273,308   263,209   799,876      771,462 
Less: Transaction fees   (18,177 )  (16,240 )  (54,928   )  (49,345   ) 
              USD      USD      USD         USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
              255,131   246,969   744,948      722,117

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages): 

Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30, 
                        2022        2021    2022       2021 
                        USD          USD      USD         USD 
GAAP operating income 
                        19,977       32,763   43,675      96,306 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)  14,193       209     46,304      3,029 
Executive transition costs           27         -      1,302       60 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   3,405        3,213    11,017      8,072 
Earn-out compensation              -          -      -         (2,521    ) 
Transaction-related costs            495         435     469        1,137 
Stock-based compensation (1).          8,650        4,945    20,906      15,478 
                        USD          USD      USD         USD 
Non-GAAP operating income 
                        46,747       41,565   123,673      121,561 
                        USD          USD      USD         USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
                        255,131       246,969   744,948      722,117 
                        %          %      %         % 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 
                        18.3        16.8    16.6       16.8

(1) Restructuring and reorganization charges include stock-based compensation, which is not included in the stock-based compensation line in the tables above and following, and depreciation, which has not been recorded to the depreciation line item on the Income Statement.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts): 

Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended 
                                September 30, 2022    September 30, 2021 
                                Amounts    EPS (4)  Amounts    EPS (4) 
                                USD       USD     USD       USD 
GAAP net income 
                                12,481     0.40   16,130     0.50 
GAAP income tax provision (3)                  6,239          6,406 
GAAP income before income taxes.                18,720          22,536 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)          14,193          209 
Executive transition costs                   27            - 
Acquisition-related costs: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           3,405          3,213 
Transaction-related costs                    495           435 
Stock-based compensation (1                   8,650          4,945 
Amortization of OID                       -            794 
Loss on acquisition of controlling interest (2) 
taxes                              45,490          38,312 
Non-GAAP income tax provision (3)                (12,510  )       (10,344  ) 
                                USD       USD     USD       USD 
Non-GAAP net income. 
                                32,980     1.06   27,968     0.88 
                                Nine Months Ended    Nine Months Ended 
                                September 30, 2022    September 30, 2021 
                                Amounts    EPS (4)  Amounts    EPS (4) 
                                USD       USD     USD       USD 
GAAP net income 
                                23,911     0.76   55,082     1.72 
GAAP income tax provision (3)                  8,603          21,769 
GAAP income before income taxes                 32,514          76,851 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)          46,304          3,029 
Executive transition costs                   1,302          60 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           11,017          8,072 
Earn-out compensation                      -            (2,521   ) 
Transaction-related costs                    469           1,137 
Stock-based compensation (1)                  20,906          15,478 
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 7,456          - 
Amortization of OID                       -            2,350 
Loss on acquisition of controlling interest (2)         -            6,180 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes               119,968         110,636 
Non-GAAP income tax provision (3)                (32,991  )       (29,872  ) 
                                USD       USD     USD       USD 
Non-GAAP net income 
                                86,977     2.76   80,764     2.52

(2) During the third quarter of 2021, CSG acquired a controlling interest in MobileCard, in which it had previously held only an equity interest in. Upon acquisition of the controlling interest, CSG recognized a non-cash loss in other income (expense) related to the fair value remeasurement of the pre-existing equity investment.

(3) For the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 33% and 26%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were 27.5% for both periods. For the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 28% for both periods, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were 27% for both periods.

(4) The outstanding diluted shares for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 31.2 million and 31.5 million, respectively, and for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 32.0 million for both periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages): 

Quarter Ended    Nine Months Ended 
                                    September 30,    September 30, 
                                    2022    2021   2022    2021 
                                    USD     USD     USD     USD 
GAAP net income 
                                    12,481   16,130  23,911   55,082 
GAAP income tax provision                        6,239   6,406   8,603   21,769 
Interest expense (5)                          4,328   3,636   10,286   10,861 
Amortization of OID                           -     794    -     2,350 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion            -     -     7,456   - 
Interest and investment income and other, net (6)            (3,071 )  5,797   (6,581 )  6,244 
GAAP operating income                          19,977   32,763  43,675   96,306 
Restructuring and reorganization charges (1)              14,193   209    46,304   3,029 
Executive transition costs                       27     -     1,302   60 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6).             3,405   3,213   11,017   8,072 
Earn-out compensation                          -     -     -     (2,521 ) 
Transaction-related costs                        495    435    469    1,137 
Stock-based compensation (1)                      8,650   4,945   20,906   15,478 
Amortization of other intangible assets (6)               3,530   3,330   10,741   9,933 
Amortization of customer contract costs (6)               3,829   5,293   14,150   14,971 
Depreciation                              5,896   6,225   17,685   18,604 
                                    USD     USD     USD     USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 
                                    60,002   56,413  166,249  165,069 
                                    %     %     %     % 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
                                    23.5    22.8   22.3    22.9

(5) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below.

(6) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands): 

Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended 
                      September 30,   September 30, 
                      2022   2021   2022   2021 
                      USD    USD    USD     USD 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 
                      3,405  3,213  11,017  8,072 
Amortization of other intangible assets   3,530  3,330  10,741  9,933 
Amortization of customer contract costs   3,829  5,293  14,150  14,971 
Amortization of deferred financing costs   186   460   562    1,338 
                      USD    USD    USD     USD 
Total amortization 
                      10,950  12,296  36,470  34,314

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands): 

Quarter Ended     Nine Months Ended 
                        September 30,     September 30, 
                        2022    2021    2022    2021 
                        USD      USD     USD      USD 
Cash flows from operating activities 
                        22,838   46,080   9,573    88,309 
Purchases of software, property and equipment  (11,917 )  (7,373 )  (31,564 )  (22,531 ) 
                        USD      USD     USD      USD 
Non-GAAP free cash flow                            ) 
                        10,921   38,707   (21,991   65,778

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2022 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue, as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance, is as follows: 

2022 Guidance Range 
              Low Range  High Range 
              USD      USD 
GAAP revenue 
              1,070,000  1,110,000 
Less: Transaction fees    (70,000 )  (77,000 ) 
              USD      USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
              1,000,000  1,033,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages): 

2022 Guidance Range 
                        Low Range  High 
                              Range 
Operating Income 
                        USD      USD 
GAAP operating income 
                        70,200   80,600 
Restructuring and reorganization charges     47,300   47,300 
Executive transition costs            1,300   1,300 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets    14,300   14,300 
Transaction-related costs             500    500 
Stock-based compensation             28,400   28,400 
                        USD      USD 
Non-GAAP operating income 
                        162,000   172,400 
Operating Margin Percentage 
                        USD      USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
                        1,000,000  1,033,000 
                         %     % 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 
                         16.2    16.7

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts): 

2022 Guidance Range 
                      Low Range        High Range 
                      Amounts   EPS (8)   Amounts   EPS (8) 
                      USD      USD      USD      USD 
GAAP net income 
                      35,400   1.13    42,400   1.35 
GAAP income tax provision (7)        14,200         17,600 
GAAP income before income taxes       49,600         60,000 
Restructuring and reorganization charges.  47,300         47,300 
Executive transition costs          1,300          1,300 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  14,300         14,300 
Transaction-related costs          500           500 
Stock-based compensation           28,400         28,400 
Loss on debt extinguishment/conversion    7,500          7,500 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes     148,900         159,300 
Non-GAAP income tax provision (7)      (40,900 )        (43,800 ) 
                      USD      USD      USD      USD 
Non-GAAP net income 
                      108,000   3.44    115,500   3.68

(7) For 2022, the estimated effective income tax rate for GAAP and non-GAAP purposes is expected to be approximately 29% and 27.5%, respectively.

(8) The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 31.4 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance (in thousands, except percentages): 

2022 Guidance Range 
                                    Low     High 
                                    Range    Range 
                                    USD      USD 
GAAP net income 
                                    35,400   42,400 
GAAP income tax provision (7)                      14,200   17,600 
Interest expense                            13,900   13,900 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion            7,500    7,500 
Interest and investment income and other, net              (800  )  (800   ) 
GAAP operating income                          70,200   80,600 
Restructuring and reorganization charges                47,300   47,300 
Executive transition costs                       1,300    1,300 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets               14,300   14,300 
Transaction-related costs                        500     500 
Stock-based compensation                        28,400   28,400 
Amortization of other intangible assets                 14,100   14,100 
Amortization of client contract costs                  19,500   19,500 
Depreciation                              24,000   24,000 
                                    USD      USD 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 
                                    219,600   230,000 
                                    %      % 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue 
                                    22.0    22.3

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands): 

2022 Guidance Range 
                        Low Range  High Range 
                        USD      USD 
Cash flows from operating activities 
                        60,000    75,000 
Purchases of software, property and equipment   (35,000 )  (35,000  ) 
                        USD      USD 
Non-GAAP free cash flow 
                        25,000    40,000 Contact Details

CSG

John Rea

+1 210-687-4409

tammy.hovey@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1477987 02-Nov-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)

