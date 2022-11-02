CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -6

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results:

Third quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD273.3 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD255.1 million. . GAAP operating income was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD46.7million, or 18.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD8 million, to shareholders. . During the third quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased 488,000 shares of its common stock under its stockrepurchase program for approximately USD28 million.

"After hitting some headwinds last quarter, Team CSG delivered strong, healthy revenue growth in Q3 with 4.2% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. Further, on the back of our timely Operating Margin Improvement Initiative, we reported non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.3%, one of our best results in recent memory. And we returned USD91 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the first nine months of the year," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "Looking forward, our exciting Q3 results give us confidence that we can finish 2022 strong and build even better growth momentum for 2023."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent Percent 2022 2021 Changed 2022 2021 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Revenue 273,308 263,209 3.8 799,876 771,462 3.7 Operating Income. 19,977 32,763 (39.0 %) 43,675 96,306 (54.6 %) % % % % Operating Margin Percentage 7.3 12.4 5.5 12.5 USD USD USD USD EPS (20.0 %) (55.8 %) 0.40 0.50 0.76 1.72 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Adjusted Revenue 255,131 246,969 3.3 744,948 722,117 3.2 % % Operating Income 46,747 41,565 123,673 121,561 12.5 1.7 % % % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 18.3 16.8 16.6 16.8 USD USD % USD USD % EPS 1.06 0.88 20.5 2.76 2.52 9.5

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD273.3 million, a 3.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD263.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately three-fourths of the increase was attributed to organic growth resulting mainly from increased payments volume and conversions of customer accounts onto CSG solutions.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD20.0 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, compared to USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income can be primarily attributed to the USD14.0 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related mainly to an operating margin improvement initiative that began in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD0.40, as compared to USD0.50 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase in restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, offset by a USD6.2 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2021 related to CSG obtaining a controlling interest in MobileCard.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was USD255.1 million, a 3.3% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD247.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was USD46.7 million, or 18.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD41.6 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2021. The increases in operating income and operating income margin can be mainly attributed to the higher revenue along with the margin improvement initiatives, mentioned above.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was USD1.06 compared to USD0.88 for the third quarter of 2021, with the increase due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 were USD147.3 million compared to USD135.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 of USD22.8 million and USD46.1 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD10.9 million and USD38.7 million, respectively. These year-over-year decreases in quarterly cash flows from operations and non-GAAP free cash flow are mainly attributed to unfavorable changes in working capital, resulting mainly from the timing of payment of employee wages and the accrual of the annual bonus, and deferred revenue related to a large international implementation project.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows:

As of November 2, 2022 Previous GAAP Measures: USD Revenue No change 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue No change 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage No change 16.2% - 16.7% USD EPS No change 3.44 - USD3.68 USD Adjusted EBITDA No change 220 - USD230 million USD USD Free Cash Flow 25 - USD40 million 80 - USD90 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -2-

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: 1. CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; 2. Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; 3. CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; 4. Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; 5. CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; 6. CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; 7. CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; 8. CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; 9. Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; 10. CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; 11. CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; 12. CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; 13. CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and 14. CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

September December 30, 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents. 146,685 205,635 Short-term investments 575 28,037 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 147,260 233,672 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 172,609 186,267 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of USD4,998 and USD4,250 238,831 244,317 Unbilled 51,139 35,802 Income taxes receivable 23,075 6,414 Other current assets 58,811 41,727 Total current assets 691,725 748,199 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,994 and USD111,244 71,856 73,580 Operating lease right-of-use assets. 53,033 86,034 Software, net of amortization of USD159,357 and USD152,283 24,585 29,757 Goodwill 295,196 321,330 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD113,348 and 114,166 47,674 57,207 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,574 and USD32,410 52,194 46,618 Deferred income taxes 13,791 8,584 Other assets 9,091 15,840 Total non-current assets 567,420 638,950 USD USD Total assets. 1,259,145 1,387,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: USD USD Current portion of long-term debt 52,500 237,500 Operating lease liabilities 21,726 23,270 Customer deposits 36,442 43,546 Trade accounts payable 32,686 35,397 Accrued employee compensation 51,517 91,115 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 171,192 185,276 Deferred revenue 47,067 53,748 Income taxes payable 10,613 398 Other current liabilities 21,637 24,852 Total current liabilities 445,380 695,102 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD2,843 and USD3,40 377,157 137,219 Operating lease liabilities 58,279 70,068 Deferred revenue 18,738 19,599 Income taxes payable 3,470 4,058 Deferred income taxes 110 7,752 Other non-current liabilities. 11,706 13,107 Total non-current liabilities 469,460 251,803 Total liabilities 914,840 946,905 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued - - and outstanding Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,664 and 32,495 708 705 shares outstanding Additional paid-in capital 488,292 488,303 Treasury stock, at cost; 37,827 and 36,713 shares (995,606 ) (930,106 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized loss on short-term investments, net of tax - (6 ) Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (73,448 ) (38,347 ) Accumulated earnings 924,359 916,060 Total CSG stockholders' equity. 344,305 436,609 Noncontrolling interest - 3,635 Total stockholders' equity. 344,305 440,244 USD USD Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,259,145 1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD Revenue 273,308 263,209 799,876 771,462 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown 138,462 134,705 415,014 401,185 separately below) Other operating expenses: Research and development 54 34,384 103,365 99,350 Research and development. 9,026 54,923 173,833 152,988 Depreciation 5,896 6,225 17,685 18,604

Restructuring and reorganization charges 14,193 209 46,304 3,029 Total operating expenses 253,331 230,446 756,201 675,156 Operating income. 9,977 32,763 43,675 96,306 Other income (expense): Interest expense 4,328 ) (3,636 ) (10,286 ) (10,861 ) Amortization of original issue discount - (794 ) - (2,350 ) Interest and investment income, net 281 78 537 286 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion. - - (7,456 ) - Other, net. 2,790 (5,875 ) 6,044 (6,530 ) Total other (1,257 ) (10,227 ) (11,161 ) (19,455 ) Income before income taxes 18,720 22,536 32,514 76,851 Income tax provision (6,239 ) (6,406 ) (8,603 ) (21,769 ) USD USD USD USD Net income 81 16,130 23,911 55,082 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,941 31,756 31,219 31,825 Dilute 31,159 31,960 31,487 32,033 Earnings per common share: USD USD USD USD Basic 0.40 0.51 0.77 1.73 Diluted 0.40 0.50 0.76 1.72

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: USD USD Net income. 23,911 55,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation 21,817 18,604 Amortizatio 36,470 34,314 Amortization of original issue discount impairment 30,126 415 Loss on short-term investments and other 19 51 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion 7,456 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 132 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest - 6,180 Unrealized foreign currency transactions gains, net (1,700 ) (339 ) Deferred income taxes (16,457 ) 2,188 Stock-based compensation 20,778 15,304 Subtotal 122,420 134,281 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (22,026 ) (11,621 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (16,430 ) (13,912 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (7,188 ) (6,111 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (67,053 ) (18,329 ) Deferred revenue (150 ) 4,001 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,573 88,309 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (31,564 ) (22,531 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (57,734 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 27,447 80,092 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired - (51,111 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,117 ) (51,284 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,217 1,926 Payment of cash dividends (25,396 ) (24,653 ) Repurchase of common stock (73,380 ) (25,568 ) Deferred acquisition payments (1,959 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 290,000 150,000 Payments on long-term debt. (247,926 ) (126,563 ) Payments of deferred financing costs - (3,000 ) Settlement and merchant reserve activity (13,931 ) (7,735 ) Net cash used in financing activities (70,375 ) (35,593 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted (7,689 ) (1,872 ) cash Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72,608 ) (440 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 391,902 354,730 USD USD Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 319,294 354,290 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- USD USD Interest 12,367 11,947 Income taxes 31,817 25,688 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents 146,685 195,365 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 172,609 158,925 USD USD Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 319,294 354,290

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue USD % USD % USD % Charter 57,974 21 53,173 20 55,332 21 % % % Comcast 53,533 52,919 53,840 20 20 20

Revenue by Vertical

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended September June 30, September 30, 30, 2022 2022 2021 % % % Broadband/Cable/Satellite 55 55 56 % % % Telecommunications 20 19 20 % % % All other 25 26 24 % % % Total revenue 100 100 100

Revenue by Geography

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended September June 30, September 30, 30, 2022 2022 2021 % % % Americas 86 85 85 % % % Europe, Middle East and Africa 10 11 12 % % % Asia Pacific 4 4 3 % % % Total revenue. 100 100 100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

. Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

. Forecasting and budgeting;

. Certain management compensation incentives; and

. Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

. A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

. Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and

. Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

. The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

. Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and

. Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Adjusted Operating Adjusted Operating Margin EPS Revenue Income Percentage Transaction fees X - X - Restructuring and reorganization charges - X X X Executive transition costs - X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets - X X X Earn-out compensation - X X X Transaction-related costs - X X X Stock-based compensation - X X X Amortization of original issue discount - - - X ("OID") Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment/ - - - X conversion Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions - - - X Unusual income tax matters - - - X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: 1. Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, inconjunction with the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-partypayment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided underits payment services customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted againstrevenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present theirrevenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenueprovides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical andfuture periods, as well as with other payments companies. 2. Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/orsignificant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes inmanagement structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamentalreorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. 3. Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officerunder the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods.

. Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

. Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business.

. The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes. 1. Gains and losses related to the extinguishment/conversion of debt can be as a result of the refinancingof CSG's credit agreement and/or repurchase, conversion, or settlement of CSG's convertible notes. Theseactivities, to include any derivative activity related to debt conversions, are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, andtherefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activitiesfor cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results withhistorical and future periods. 2. Gains or losses related to the acquisition or disposition of certain of CSG's business activities are notconsidered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generallynon-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate thecash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains andlosses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG'scurrent operating results with historical and future periods. 3. Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things asincome tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatmentof certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financialresults with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, and gains and losses on acquisitions or dispositions, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD GAAP revenue 273,308 263,209 799,876 771,462 Less: Transaction fees (18,177 ) (16,240 ) (54,928 ) (49,345 ) USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 255,131 246,969 744,948 722,117

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD GAAP operating income 19,977 32,763 43,675 96,306 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 14,193 209 46,304 3,029 Executive transition costs 27 - 1,302 60 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,405 3,213 11,017 8,072 Earn-out compensation - - - (2,521 ) Transaction-related costs 495 435 469 1,137 Stock-based compensation (1). 8,650 4,945 20,906 15,478 USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP operating income 46,747 41,565 123,673 121,561 USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 255,131 246,969 744,948 722,117 % % % % Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 18.3 16.8 16.6 16.8

(1) Restructuring and reorganization charges include stock-based compensation, which is not included in the stock-based compensation line in the tables above and following, and depreciation, which has not been recorded to the depreciation line item on the Income Statement.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) USD USD USD USD GAAP net income 12,481 0.40 16,130 0.50 GAAP income tax provision (3) 6,239 6,406 GAAP income before income taxes. 18,720 22,536 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 14,193 209 Executive transition costs 27 - Acquisition-related costs: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,405 3,213 Transaction-related costs 495 435 Stock-based compensation (1 8,650 4,945 Amortization of OID - 794 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest (2) taxes 45,490 38,312 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (12,510 ) (10,344 ) USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP net income. 32,980 1.06 27,968 0.88 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) USD USD USD USD GAAP net income 23,911 0.76 55,082 1.72 GAAP income tax provision (3) 8,603 21,769

GAAP income before income taxes 32,514 76,851 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 46,304 3,029 Executive transition costs 1,302 60 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,017 8,072 Earn-out compensation - (2,521 ) Transaction-related costs 469 1,137 Stock-based compensation (1) 20,906 15,478 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,456 - Amortization of OID - 2,350 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest (2) - 6,180 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 119,968 110,636 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (32,991 ) (29,872 ) USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP net income 86,977 2.76 80,764 2.52

(2) During the third quarter of 2021, CSG acquired a controlling interest in MobileCard, in which it had previously held only an equity interest in. Upon acquisition of the controlling interest, CSG recognized a non-cash loss in other income (expense) related to the fair value remeasurement of the pre-existing equity investment.

(3) For the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 33% and 26%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were 27.5% for both periods. For the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 28% for both periods, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were 27% for both periods.

(4) The outstanding diluted shares for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 31.2 million and 31.5 million, respectively, and for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 32.0 million for both periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD GAAP net income 12,481 16,130 23,911 55,082 GAAP income tax provision 6,239 6,406 8,603 21,769 Interest expense (5) 4,328 3,636 10,286 10,861 Amortization of OID - 794 - 2,350 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion - - 7,456 - Interest and investment income and other, net (6) (3,071 ) 5,797 (6,581 ) 6,244 GAAP operating income 19,977 32,763 43,675 96,306 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 14,193 209 46,304 3,029 Executive transition costs 27 - 1,302 60 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6). 3,405 3,213 11,017 8,072 Earn-out compensation - - - (2,521 ) Transaction-related costs 495 435 469 1,137 Stock-based compensation (1) 8,650 4,945 20,906 15,478 Amortization of other intangible assets (6) 3,530 3,330 10,741 9,933 Amortization of customer contract costs (6) 3,829 5,293 14,150 14,971 Depreciation 5,896 6,225 17,685 18,604 USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 60,002 56,413 166,249 165,069 % % % % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue 23.5 22.8 22.3 22.9

(5) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below.

(6) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,405 3,213 11,017 8,072 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,530 3,330 10,741 9,933 Amortization of customer contract costs 3,829 5,293 14,150 14,971 Amortization of deferred financing costs 186 460 562 1,338 USD USD USD USD Total amortization 10,950 12,296 36,470 34,314

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD USD USD USD Cash flows from operating activities 22,838 46,080 9,573 88,309 Purchases of software, property and equipment (11,917 ) (7,373 ) (31,564 ) (22,531 ) USD USD USD USD Non-GAAP free cash flow ) 10,921 38,707 (21,991 65,778

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2022 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue, as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance, is as follows:

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range USD USD GAAP revenue 1,070,000 1,110,000 Less: Transaction fees (70,000 ) (77,000 ) USD USD Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 1,000,000 1,033,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Operating Income USD USD GAAP operating income 70,200 80,600 Restructuring and reorganization charges 47,300 47,300 Executive transition costs 1,300 1,300 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,300 14,300 Transaction-related costs 500 500 Stock-based compensation 28,400 28,400 USD USD Non-GAAP operating income 162,000 172,400 Operating Margin Percentage USD USD Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 1,000,000 1,033,000 % % Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 16.2 16.7

Non-GAAP EPS:

