EQS Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.11.2022 / 22:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 2, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Put option 70.000,00 70.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Call-option 400.000,00 400.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.885,00 4.885,00 Real Real Indirectly -United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 554.499,00 554.499,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 724.446,00 724.446,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 415.211,00 415.211,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 52.858,00 52.858,00 Real Real Indirectly -Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 38.621,00 38.621,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Convertible bond 525.971,00 525.971,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 14.279,00 14.279,00 Real Real Indirectly -NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.171,00 1.171,00 Real Real Indirectly -The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Swap 37.932,00 37.932,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 64.255,00 64.255,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 41,00 41,00 Real Real Indirectly -Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 309.964,00 309.964,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International In cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,07% 0,00% 0,00% 0,03% 3,03% Voting rights 3,07% 0,00% 0,00% 0,03% 3,03%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132882

