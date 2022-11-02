Members can explore more than 200 experiences offered globally, focused on meeting members where they are on their wellbeing journeys

Grounded in its ongoing efforts to inspire and empower travelers to pursue their individual wellbeing goals, World of Hyatt is introducing FIND, an experiences platform, through Hyatt's industry-leading World of Hyatt loyalty program. With 200+ experiences across 85+ destinations in over 30 countries, the FIND platform is designed to complement members' wellbeing journeys and meet them where they are.

"We know travelers are eager to explore new destinations and are prioritizing their wellbeing now more than ever," said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. "The FIND platform allows for more opportunities to enhance World of Hyatt members' wellbeing through a lens of self-discovery. With experiences available to all members, it's incredibly easy for them to find something that moves them or keeps them moving."

Whether discovering local cultures that feed into emotional and mental wellbeing, enjoying culinary experiences that power the body or restoring your energy through mindful movements, World of Hyatt members can explore their definition of wellbeing through FINDexperiences.

Meeting Members Where They Are on Their Holistic Wellbeing Journey:

With the flexibility for members to book during and outside of hotel stays, on- or off-property, FIND experiences allow members to continue evolving and growing on their wellbeing journey. With countless ways to spend quality time with friends, family, or self, no matter the occasion, members can find experiences that fit their wellbeing purpose through the FINDplatform's three pillars of wellbeing: Feel, Fuel and Function

FEEL with experiences focused on members' emotional and mental wellbeing through culturally immersive workshops, tours and activities: Open Air Jungle Safari at Alila Ubud (Indonesia): Reconnect with nature during an unforgettable open-air jungle safari tour in the property's private coupe Volkswagen. Wander around the archaic villages of Alila Ubud and Gianyar Regency, surrounded by the panoramic view of blooming golden rice fields and breathtaking emerald mountain hills. Horseback Riding at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa (United States): Bond with rescued and rehabilitated horses through a horseback ride at the Stables at Tamaya. Located in the Santa Ana Pueblo desert, members can enjoy a variety of programs, from trail rides to the stable's stretch and ride program, which includes simple breath work and movement to bring relaxation and a renewed focus with the horse. Viennese Vineyard Tour at Park Hyatt Vienna (Austria): Explore Viennese vineyards on a private three-hour tour with a local guide, including wine tasting at two local wineries. Enjoy a bottle of local wine as well as a plate of complimentary cheese at the hotel bar after your return. Snorkeling with Clownfish at Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa (Japan): Learn something new from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, who has teamed up with the hotel to offer members the opportunity to participate in protecting clownfish and their natural environment in the hotel's surrounding waters. Guests will attend an educational lecture about the local marine environment, followed by a jump in the East China Sea to snorkel and see the clownfish community up close



FUEL with culinary offerings designed to power the body, while evoking all of one's senses through fresh local ingredients and unique spirits:

A Day with Chef Nino Redruello at Thompson Madrid (Spain): Discover recipes and secrets that have been handed down for generations with this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Members will join Chef Nino Redruello as he takes them to his favorite local markets to choose the best ingredients, and then will open the doors of his hotel kitchen to prepare a unique gourmet tasting dinner together.

(Spain): Discover recipes and secrets that have been handed down for generations with this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Members will join Chef Nino Redruello as he takes them to his favorite local markets to choose the best ingredients, and then will open the doors of his hotel kitchen to prepare a unique gourmet tasting dinner together. Dinner Under the Stars at Zoëtry Aqua Punta Cana (Dominican Republic): Indulge in an intimate dining experience for two on the hotel's pristine Uvero Alto beach, where guests will enjoy an exquisite dinner and first class service. While dining, members will be able to connect with the fullness of the universe as they're lulled by the soothing sounds of the Caribbean Sea and surrounded by the moon and a sky fully of stars.

(Dominican Republic): Indulge in an intimate dining experience for two on the hotel's pristine Uvero Alto beach, where guests will enjoy an exquisite dinner and first class service. While dining, members will be able to connect with the fullness of the universe as they're lulled by the soothing sounds of the Caribbean Sea and surrounded by the moon and a sky fully of stars. Personalized Cocktail Tasting at Andaz Dubai the Palm (United Arab Emirates): Learn how a drink might take shape from one's personality or personal experience during this two-hour cocktail tasting. The hotel's trained mixologist will listen to each guest and then prepare the most unique and personal cocktail possible, all while members enjoy delicious Japanese finger foods at the rooftop bar overlooking the gorgeous Palm skyline.

(United Arab Emirates): Learn how a drink might take shape from one's personality or personal experience during this two-hour cocktail tasting. The hotel's trained mixologist will listen to each guest and then prepare the most unique and personal cocktail possible, all while members enjoy delicious Japanese finger foods at the rooftop bar overlooking the gorgeous Palm skyline. Fishing Charter Day Trip at Hyatt Centric Key West Resort Spa(United States):Embark on a half-day fishing charter where members will go in search of the best local seafood and can hand their catch over to the hotel's culinary team who will prepare a feast for members in the hotel's Shor American Seafood Grill with views of postcard-worthy sunsets.

FUNCTION with thoughtfully planned activities and adventures designed to move, restore energy and expand the mind: Truffle Hunting at Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest (Hungary): Experience the excitement of hunting for truffles and learn about the regulations of local truffle hunting from this hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Members will accompany dogs while they sniff out these cherished fungi buried beneath the forest floor, and after hunting, enjoy a truffle-inspired picnic prepared by the hotel's culinary team. Off-Road Volcano Adventure at Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta (Indonesia): Start the morning with a thrilling four-wheel drive tour where travelers will go off the beaten path to get under the skin of majestic Mount Merapi and view evidence of its previous eruptions, followed by a guided bicycle ride down the mountain through Yogyakarta's lush paddy fields, plantations and local villages. Conclude the day with a relaxing afternoon enjoying assorted refreshments at Bogey's Teras. Private Walking Tour at Andaz Prague (Czech Republic): Discover the hidden secrets of Prague with a private walking adventure that will unveil the connection between the hotel and the city. This guided tour will explore all the mythical places that helped shape Prague and inspire the artwork and design of the hotel. Find Your Inner Rocker at Thompson Denver (United States): Unleash the inner rocker with music industry pro, Chris Bloom, who will trick out The Library at Reynard Social with everything members need for a private 60-minute guitar lesson. Over the course of the session, members can sing and learn a rock 'n' roll jam while sipping on a complimentary cocktail from Reynard Social (age 21+ only).



FIND Your Wellbeing Journey with More Ways Than Ever to Earn and Redeem:

Becoming a World of Hyatt member is free, and with experiences starting at $15 USD, all World of Hyatt members can pay directly with money no points required. Members can also choose to utilize their World of Hyatt points to redeem on experiences, which start at 1,000 points, or will have the option to bid on limited-time auctions (coming soon), and even gift experiences to loved ones. World of Hyatt members can also select a $150 credit toward a FIND experience as part of the 40-night FIND Milestone Reward offering. World of Hyatt members will earn 10 base points per eligible $1 spent, double the regular earning rate for eligible spend on hotel stays. World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can also earn an additional 4 World of Hyatt Bonus Points per eligible $1 spent when paying with their World of Hyatt Credit Card.

Whether members are looking to shake things up or slow things down, travelers can find what inspires them and learn more about World of Hyatt and FIND at hyatt.com/FIND

